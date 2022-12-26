Soccer Star’s Christmas Tree Decorating Photos Cause A Stir

With the men’s World Cup coming and going in 2022, this has been a massive year for the sport of soccer.

Obviously Lionel Messi winning the one Trophy that has eluded him for the entirety of his career was as amazing of a feel-good story as the sport has had in some time.

But it wasn’t the only story.

A number of fresh new stars also emerged on the scene in recent months, including former Charlton standout Madelene Wright.

This past week Wright blew up online once more with her provocative Christmas tree lighting photos:

Wright was on her way to being an all-time great a few years ago when, abruptly, she was sacked by her team after some controversial photos came to light.

The photos in question, as per The Sun, involved her “inhaling from a balloon at a party and swigging champagne.” Since that chaotic event, Wright has embarked on a career centered around being a social media influencer and OnlyFans model:

The fact that Wright has more than 337,000 followers on social media speaks to how much success she has enjoyed in the second leg of her career. It has also been very financially lucrative for her.

“In the first year I made in the ballpark of half a million pounds,” Wright told The Sun. “I can’t lie, it has completely changed my life.

“I was able to get my own place, I have been able to travel the world and have enjoyed a lot of luxurious things.”

Wright’s newfound success isn’t a phenomenon unique to soccer. Olivia Dunne, a Collegiate gymnast at LSU, just posted a series of very provocative Christmas photos. Although she doesn’t have an OnlyFans, she monetizes her social media through various advertising deals.

Ditto for golf influencer Paige Spiranac. She too doesn’t have an OnlyFans, but she also gets a number of very impressive advertising deals thanks to racy imagery like the kind she posted on Christmas.

The photos speak for themselves. https://t.co/YZgYUOXaeE — Game 7 (@game7__) December 25, 2022

It is a proven formula for making money.

Time will tell where Wright goes from here, but what she has been able to accomplish up to this point – given how her soccer career ended – has been quite impressive.

If 2022 was any indication, she is headed for a very big 2023.

