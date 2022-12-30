Soccer star Ronaldo signs for Saudi Arabian team Al Nassr in $200 million deal

Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday signed for Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, the soccer club announced, in a deal believed to be worth more than €200 million ($214 million).

The 37-year-old penned a contract that will take him to June 2025.

“I can’t wait to discover a new football league in a different country,” said the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus player.

The Portuguese star was pictured on the Al Nassr Twitter feed holding a blue and yellow shirt with his favored number seven printed on the back.

The Portuguese star, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has been a free agent since his second spell with Manchester United ended in a bitter divorce last month.

Ronaldo has won five Champions League titles (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018), league titles in Italy (2019, 2020) with Juventus, in Spain (2012, 2017) with Real Madrid and in England (2007, 2008, 2009) ) with United.

He is also the top scorer in the Champions League and with the Portuguese national team with whom he won Euro 2016.

But Ronaldo’s time at United ended in acrimony.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo gestures after Entering the pitch during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, December 10, 2022. (AP/Martin Meissner)

Looking to leave the club after the arrival of new Coach Erik ten Hag, his time on the pitch was limited.

In a controversial interview in November, just before the World Cup, he hit out at the club, claiming he had been “betrayed.”

United then announced the termination of his contract “by mutual agreement.”

Al Nassr have won nine Saudi Arabian league titles, the last in 2019.