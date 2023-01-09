Soccer Star Paul Arriola Weds Akela Banuelos at Oceanside California Resort: ‘It Was Magical’

Paul Arriola Wedding Exclusive

Kai Villanueva

FC Dallas player Paul Arriola’s wedding to Akela Banuelos was full of special moments — their pugs Nugget and Penelope walking down the aisle, 150 guests including Sebastian Lletget and Becky G in attendance and even their favorite song, “From the Ground Up” by Dan + Shay soundtracking the bride’s walk down the aisle.

But one moment in particular, which Banuelos orchestrated, really stuck with Arriola.

“As a surprise, Akela got me a sign for the front seat on the aisle to remember my late father,” he tells PEOPLE of their big day. “It meant so much to me that she knew how badly I wanted him to be there.”

Paul Arriola Wedding Exclusive

Kai Villanueva

RELATED: All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022

The Jan. 6 wedding day was made up of unique touches just like that, as the couple — who initially met over Instagram DMs and now reside in Frisco, TX — made their bond more than just IG official this time around.

Starting at 4 pm PST and taking place at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, the wedding between the soccer star and the clothing brand owner was complimented by plenty of black, white and gold. Surrounding the couple were 10 groomsmen and 8 bridesmaids, as Banuelos wore a custom Galia Lahav dress.

Paul Arriola Wedding Exclusive

Kai Villanueva

After the reception came a cocktail hour, featuring three appropriately named drinks — “The Paul,” “The Akela,” and “The Pugs.” Then the newlyweds and their guests enjoyed a sit down dinner, dancing and late-night snacks.

Food at the event included branzino, chicken and gnocchi, while apps like ahi tacos, sushi and roast beef kept attendees munching. The couple even offered an In-N-Out Burger truck outside so nobody went hungry after the big feast, and their chocolate wedding cake with vanilla filling was provided by Amy’s Pastry in Montebello, CA.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paul Arriola Wedding Exclusive

Kai Villanueva

Story continues

Banuelos, who described the reception as a “dream,” tells PEOPLE that she really “loved it all,” adding “this was just as I had imagined it. Our vows were emotional, the weather was perfect, I don’t think I could ask for anything more.”

Paul Arriola Wedding Exclusive

Kai Villanueva

The wedding — which featured flowers from Shawna Yamamoto, live music from DJ Legend and some photo booth fun from Mir Mir photo (responsible for the Biebers’ wedding) — was planned by Sarah Uhran of The APC Agency.

Paul Arriola Wedding Exclusive

Kai Villanueva

At one point, Arriola’s grandmother, Janice, even said a blessing before dinner.

While any of that could lead to some strong emotions, seeing his wife in her dress on their special day stood out to Arriola.

“We did our first look off the bluff before the ceremony. And I told everyone with me I wasn’t going to cry when I turned around to see her. I Cried … I definitely cried,” he said. “It was magical. I married my best friend and the person who makes me a better man. I’m such a Lucky man.”

Paul Arriola Wedding Exclusive

Kai Villanueva

Paul Arriola Wedding Exclusive

Kai Villanueva

“I’m just ready to start our married life together,” Arriola, who heads to Dallas to start training this week, added.

The couple plans to enjoy their Honeymoon during Arriola’s off-season, as the season for FC Dallas kicks off on Feb. 25 in a match against Minnesota, and will run until at least October.