Soccer star Mallory Pugh, Dansby Swanson get married in dream ceremony

Dansby Swanson, soccer star Mallory Pugh get married in a Lake Oconee ceremony. The site Pople reported the shortstop and US Women’s National Team soccer star married in an “enchanted forest” wedding at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds.

According to ESPN, Swanson, 28, and Pugh, 24, have been together since 2017. The two got engaged in early December 2021.

Swanson and Pugh’s wedding reception was non-traditional with all-night food stations; and in true Georgia fashion, Waffle House catered the after-party, People reported.

“To get married in front of our family and friends is so special,” the couple told People. “It means that we are becoming one and get to impact God’s kingdom together.”

The couple gave a fairy-tale look to their ceremony by opting for a white dance floor, gold star chandeliers, and a custom floral installation with greenery and white wisteria. The “modern and elegant nuptials”, embellished with black and white flowers, designs, and decor, “featured classic and timeless touches”. A Monogram of “M” and “D” was also designed on the invitations, napkins, DJ station, and photo backdrops.

According to Swanson and Pugh, their goal for the wedding was “have everyone on the dance floor all night long.” The couple even swapped into custom Nike shoes to show off their moves.