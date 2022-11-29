Soccer star Gasbarre will be added to the Hall of Fame

Dan Gasbarre, who played for the Clarkson Men’s Soccer program from 1984 to 1987, will be inducted into the Clarkson Athletics Hall of Fame with the Class of 2023.

Possibly the Greatest goal scorer in Clarkson Men’s Soccer program history, Dan Gasbarre may not have scored the most goals for the Clarkson Men’s Soccer team, and he may not have scored the most frequently, but few played with a bigger ‘X’ on their back for the entirety of their collegiate careers. A four-time conference all-star and four-time all-region player, Gasbarre produced some gaudy offensive numbers at a time when the program itself wasn’t putting up huge goal totals.

As a freshman in 1984, Gasbarre burst on the scene with a 29-point season, scoring 12 goals and assisting on five others in 16 games, still tied as the top freshman campaign in program history and was named the 1984 ICAC Rookie of the Year .

For an encore, Gasbarre notched 30 points in 15 games with 14 goals and two assists, but the most impressive part of the total was that he scored two-thirds of all Clarkson’s goals (21) that year. He nearly duplicated the feat a year later, scoring half of the team’s goals by tallying eight of the team’s 16, while also assisting on the other three. Through his junior campaign, Gasbarre had 78 career points (34 goals, 10 assists), while no other player on the team had tallied more than nine career points.

As a senior, Gasbarre again led the team in scoring with 19 points thanks to nine goals and an assist, as the team reached the postseason for the second time in his career, earning a nod to the ECAC Tournament.

The four-year striker finished his collegiate career with 97 points, a figure that is still tied for second all-time at Clarkson, while his 43 goals stand alone as the second-best figure in program history.

Dan was chosen as an ICAC First-Team All-Star three times and for the Second-Team once, and also picked All-New York State four times, earning First-Team status in his sophomore and senior campaigns.

Dan’s Coach while at Clarkson, Brian Chafin, commented: “Dan was a leader and a force on the men’s soccer team from the first day he stepped on the practice field. He led by both example and enthusiasm for his teammates all four years. His accomplishments speak for themselves, but every time Clarkson took the field, Dan was one of the most feared Strikers by his opponents.”