Soccer star blasts LaLiga for inactivity on racial abuse

LaLiga, the preeminent soccer league in Spain in the UEFA confederation, is coming under fire from one of the league’s biggest stars.

Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior blasted the league for its inactivity on racism during league matches. Vinícius, who is black, was recently racially abused at the conclusion of a match between Real Madrid and Real Valladolid. A video is social media identified the moment.

Vinícius, on Saturday, took aim at the league and others for their lack of action. He tweeted and was closely translated to say, “Racists continue to go to Stadiums and watch the biggest club in the world up close and LaLiga continues to do nothing… I will continue with my head held high and celebrating my victories and those of Madrid. In the end it’s MY fault.”

Os racistas seguem indo aos estádios e assistindo ao Maior Clube do mundo de perto ea @LaLiga segue sem Fazer nada…

Seguirei de Cabeça erguida e commemorando as minhas vitórios e do Madrid.

No final a culpa é MINHA. 🤙🏿 pic.twitter.com/5ztuTjP4s6 — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) December 31, 2022

La Liga had issued a statement following the controversy. “In view of the post by Real Madrid Player Vinícius Jr on his social media profiles, in which he alludes to the lack of action taken by LaLiga in the fight against racism, LaLiga has identified racist insults posted on social media by some individuals in the stands at the Estadio de Zorilla.”

The league said they would report the incidents to the Anti-Violence Commission and Public Prosecutor’s office for hate crimes. LaLiga believes they are operating under nothing but their procedure.

But further action could be required if these incidents persist. And, unfortunately, it’s highly likely they would.