Soccer standouts and teams of the week for South Jersey

Burlington County Scholastic League

Star No. 3: Gustavo Bonfim, Riverside. The Rams junior scored four times in a win over Maple Shade on Sep. 12. It was the first four-goal game by a Ram since Axell Ardon put in four – also against Maple Shade – on Sep. 17, 2016. Bonfim has six goals in his first five games this season.

Star No. 2: Franklin Karngbaye, Willingboro. The Chimeras are 4-0 after going up a division to hang a 5-0 defeat on Riverside Monday. Karngbaye’s part was two goals and two assists. He’s scored seven times and served up six assists in his junior season.

Star No. 1: Avi Harr, Florence. The senior scored the tying goal in the Flashes’ 1-1 draw against Cinnaminson Monday. It kept Florence unbeaten, at 5-0-1. Harr has a pair of goals this season.

