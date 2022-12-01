Soccer Stadium by Gold Star Detroit FC Coming to Madonna University

Gold Star Detroit FC, a global owner and operator of professional football clubs, will construct a 5,000-seat professional soccer stadium in collaboration with Livonia’s Madonna University.

The stadium will open in spring 2023, and in addition to soccer, will host sports programs at Madonna as well as other events like concerts. The private Catholic university, which has an overall enrollment of around 4,600 students, is located at 36600 Schoolcraft Road.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Madonna University and the city of Livonia,” says Ian Day, president of Madonna University. “We are thrilled to welcome Gold Star FC to campus. I want to thank Dan Milstein, Alex Lubyansky, and everyone at Gold Star. The stadium project represents the beginning of a long-term relationship. We look forward to a world-class experience for all current and future Crusaders.”

Gold Star Detroit FC partnered with Sogility, an Indian-based technology-driven soccer training company, to bring their technology to the new complex. Sogility leverages a data-driven training model which allows players and coaches to monitor performance through their unique training technology, including rebound boards with LED lights and Neurological equipment.

Stadium naming rights and corporate sponsorship opportunities will be handled by Gemini Sports. Gemini Sports has worked in this capacity for some of the world’s top venues, including Oracle Arena in Oakland, Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., and Estadio Omnilife in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico – home to Liga MX side CD Guadalajara.

“We are excited to help bring a first-class venue and organization to Detroit and believe Gold Star will be an attractive property for corporate partners,” says Rob Yowell, president of Gemini Sports. “Soccer fans in Michigan are going to be thrilled with the new stadium’s atmosphere and to have a Hometown club with a direct line to a Champions League club in Europe.”

The cost of the stadium project was not provided. More details will be provided at a later date.