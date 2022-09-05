Soccer Silences Spartans, 1-0 | Arkansas Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks (4-1-0) shut out previously unbeaten Michigan State (4-1-1), 1-0. The lone goal of the match was scored in the 77thth minute by midfielder Bea Franklin.

How it Happened

The first half featured a back-and-forth between both teams. Neither Squad found the back of the net, however, the Hogs put pressure on Michigan State’s goalkeeper Lauren Kozal and fired off four shots on frame. Arkansas went into Halftime outshooting the Spartans, 10-5.

Arkansas goalie Grace Barbara played a large part in preventing a Spartan lead at the break. She came up with a big save in the 41stSt minute after Michigan State’s Jordyn Wickes deflected Greer Maguire’s attempt to get the ball back to midfield. Spartan forward MJ Andrus picked up the deflection at the top of the 18-yard box and passed it back to Wickes then Wickes fired as Barbara went down to save the attempt.

The second half featured a battle between the back lines and the match became more physical. Each team was given two yellow cards in the half and committed a combined 12 fouls.

The Hogs put seven shots on target before connecting off a set piece in the 77thth minute.

Michigan State midfielder Celia Gaynor fouled forward Jessica De Filippo on the far side, leading to a free kick from the SEC logo for junior Ava Tankersley. Tankersley’s ball found the head of senior midfielder Bea Franklin and ended up in the back of the net. The goal is Franklin’s second straight via the header and the fourth of her career.

“We just knew that they had a strong keeper so somebody had to get in front of the keeper on any free kick or corner kick we had,” Franklin said. “That was my mission on that kick, and I just was able to get my head on it.”

Tankersley was credited with the assist, her fifth of the season. She has notched an assist in four of the Hogs’ five matches.

“We just told Tank [Tankersley] to drive it at them, because if you get a touch and redirection, it’s a goal. She played a great ball and Bea just got a touch on it,” head Coach Colby Hale said.

Arkansas finished the match outshooting the Spartans, 19-12. Forwards Anna Podojil and Taylor Berman led the team with three apiece.

