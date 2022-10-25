Soccer Signs Team IMPACT Recruit Zoe

KENT, Ohio – The Kent State soccer team signed six-year-old Zoe as the newest member of its team during an inspirational Team IMPACT Signing Day Celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

“We are very excited for Zoe to join the Kent State Women’s soccer family,” head Coach Rob Marinaro said. “She is a wonderful and super energetic young lady with a whole lot of personality, and we just love that she is a part of our soccer program.”

An Ohio native, Zoe was diagnosed with a medical condition that requires regular treatment, but she doesn’t let that stop her from living life to the fullest.

Zoe loves swimming, going to the beach, and tumbling. She likes school, Spider-man, and Jojo Siwa. She also loves trying on and wearing dresses, especially pink and purple ones since those are her favorite colors.

Through Team IMPACT’s program at Kent State, Zoe will become an official member of the soccer team. As a member of the Golden Flashes, she will attend practices, games, team dinners, events and more. At games, Zoe will assist in pregame activities, ensure that the team stays hydrated by helping them get water and Gatorade, and will be the team’s biggest supporter.

Zoe will be on the sidelines on Thursday when the Flashes host Buffalo in the regular season finale at Dix Stadium, helping cheer on the team as they push for a spot in the Mid-American Conference Tournament.

ABOUT TEAM IMPACT

Team IMPACT is the only US nonprofit that tackles the emotional trauma and social isolation experienced by children facing serious and chronic illnesses by matching them with a college athletic team. The two-year Therapeutic program complements a child’s medical treatments, allowing the child to develop relationships and skills that help them complete the full circle of healing. Through participation in Team IMPACT’s clinically informed program, children experience a true sense of belonging, resulting in increased empowerment, normalization, health promotion, and resilience.

Founded in 2011, Team IMPACT has matched more than 2,100 children with 700+ Colleges and Universities in 49 states, impacting more than 60,000 student athletes.

Team IMPACT has more than 1,200 teams across the country waiting to be matched with children, ages 5-16, who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening or chronic illness and who could benefit from becoming a member of the team. For more information, please visit www.teamimpact.org for more information.