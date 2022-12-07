Soccer Signs Seven NLIs – University of Houston Athletics

HOUSTON – Coming off its final season in the American Athletic Conference, the University of Houston Soccer program signed seven student-athletes to National Letters of Intent, Head Coach Jaime Frias announced Wednesday.

“We are very excited about the group that makes up our 2023 signing class, especially when we add them to our current team,” Frias said. “From a positional standpoint, we will fill many of our needs with the loss of our seven graduating seniors. The most exciting aspect of this class is how much they will add to our style of play, how well they fit into our team culture and how motivated they are to continue to develop to help our team achieve our goals. I strongly feel that over the next four years they will leave their mark on our program.

“We will be announcing additional signings in the coming months as we look to enhance our roster for future success in the Big 12 Conference.”

BELLA AYERS

Goalkeeper

Elk Grove, Calif.

Elk Grove HS



HIGH SCHOOL

Originally from Sacramento, Calif., Ayers comes to Houston from Elk Grove High School … Reached the 2021 Playoffs with the Thundering Herd … Named the 2022 Delta League Player of the Year … Honor Roll Student-Athlete … Played Overseas in Sweden for Nor Cal PDP in the 2022 Gothia Cup … 2022 Gothia Cup Champion … Played volleyball as a freshman in high school.

PERSONAL

Daughter of Julia and Shawn Ayers … Has an older sister, Maddison, who played softball at San Diego State, and a Younger brother, Tristan … Volunteers at St. John’s, a safehouse for women and children … Involved in FFA … Aspires to be a Doctor of Sports Medicine … Lists parents and sister as her Inspirations … Enjoys FFA, soccer and cooking.

TALIA FEIGIN

Midfielder

Bethesda, Md.

Bethesda ECNL | Walt Whitman HS

CLUB SOCCER

Member of Bethesda ECNL since U8 … Currently playing on U18/04/05 … Earned a virtual invite to the 2021 U-17 USYNT and was also invited to be a member of the ICC future East All Star team … Participated in the ECNL Southeast selection training center, ID2 Kansas and has attended US training centers since age 11.

HIGH SCHOOL

Originally from Bethesda, Md., Feigin comes to Houston from Walt Whitman High School … 2022 and 2021 Maryland 4A State Champions.

PERSONAL

Daughter of Lisa and Samuel Feigin … Has an older sister, Jessie and two older brothers, Jack and Ethan … Older brother, Ethan, plays soccer at Tufts University … Currently interning with a physical therapist … Aspires to be a physical therapist … Lists mom, Lisa, as her biggest influence… Enjoys soccer, running, shopping and hanging out with friends.

ELLA FREEBURY

Defender

Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

Beach FC ECNL | Palos Verdes HS

CLUB SOCCER

Plays for Beach FC ECNL … 2021 ECNL Open Cup Champion … 2022 ECNL National Champion Finalist … 2022 Southwest League Champions.

HIGH SCHOOL

Originally from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., Freebury comes to Houston from Palos Verdes High School … 2021-23 varsity team Captain … 2021 Rookie of the Year … Member of Palos Verdes HS track team.

PERSONAL

Daughter of Tracey and Chris Freebury … Has one Younger brother, Dylan … Involved in National Society of High School Scholars, California Scholarship Federation and Fellowship of Christian Athletes … Aspires to be a psychologist or health professional … Enjoys running, lifting weights, yoga, waterskiing , wakeboarding and listening to country music … Majoring in fitness and sports.

KYRSTEN KIZER

Forward

Frisco, Texas

FC Dallas ECNL | Lone Star HS

CLUB SOCCER

Plays for FC Dallas ECNL … 2021 National Semifinalist … Scored 10 goals and picked up seven assists during first season … Finished second place overall in the 2021 Texas Conference.

HIGH SCHOOL

Kizer joins Houston from Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas … Reached Playoffs with the Rangers in 2022 … Won three team Offensive MVP Awards … Landed a spot on the First Team All-District three times … Has recorded 45 goals and earned 20 assists with the Birdville Rangers … Varsity track and cross country.

PERSONAL

Daughter of Holli and Scott Kizer … Has an older sister, Mikaela, and Younger brother, Jobe… Volunteers at Frisco Family Services … Involved in Athletic Training at Lone Star High School … Aspires to become a nurse or Pediatric doctor… Lists her parents as her biggest Inspirations … Enjoys skiing with her family, reading, babysitting, wakeboarding, braiding hair, music and running.

TATUM McCASLAND

Defender

North Richland Hills, Texas

Sting Dallas Black ECNL | Birdville HS

CLUB SOCCER

Plays for Sting Dallas Black ECNL … Won the 2021 Showcase A National Champions at the ECNL Playoffs.

HIGH SCHOOL

McCasland joins Houston from Birdville High School in North Richlands, Texas … Third place finish in District 6-5A during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons … 2021 First Team All-District … 2021 Second Team All-Region … Also competed on her Birdville’s track team.

PERSONAL

Daughter of Melissa and Josh McCasland … Has an older brother, Cooper, who plays football at Abilene Christian University … Member of National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Birdville Buddies … Volunteers at local community enrichment center and 6 Stones … Aspires to be a physical therapist … Lists mom, Melissa, as biggest influence … Enjoys reading … Plans to major in exercise science.

LILLIANNA MERAM

Defender

La Mesa, Calif.

San Diego Surf ECNL | Valhalla HS

CLUB SOCCER

Plays on San Diego Surf’s ECNL Team … 2021 ECNL Conference Champion.

HIGH SCHOOL

Meram comes to Houston from Valhalla High School in El Cajon, Calif., … Played varsity soccer her sophomore year of high school for the Norsemen … As a member of the Norsemen, she won the 2021 Grossmont Hills League Championship and reached the 2021 CIF Finals … Named to the 2021 Second-Team All-League … 2021 Scholar Athlete … 2021 Most Valuable Midfielder.

PERSONAL

Originally from Royal Oak, Mich., but moved to La Mesa, Calif., in 2020 … Daughter of Angela and Francis Meram … Has a twin brother, Julius, and a Younger sister, Giavanna … Recipient of a California Scholarship Federation Award … Honor Roll … Aspires to be an engineer … Lists Uncle and member of MLS’s Real Salt Lake, Justin Meram, as her biggest influence … Enjoys reading, volleyball, tennis, cooking and traveling … Plans to major in mechanical engineering.

CHARLOTTE RICHARDSON

Midfielder

Missouri City, Texas

Albion Hurricanes 05 ECNL | Ridge Point HS

CLUB SOCCER

Member of Albion Hurricanes 05 ECNL.

HIGH SCHOOL

Set to Graduate from Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas … 2020 District Champions, 2021 District and Bi-District Champions, 2022 District Champions and State Semi Finalists … Second Team All-District … First Team All-District … Second Team All- State … Academic Athletic Honor Roll … Named team MVP in 2022.

PERSONAL

Daughter of Anne and Chad Richardson … Her father, Chad, played football at Rice and mother, Anne, ran track at Wyoming … Has a Younger brother, Chase … Academic A/B Honor Roll … Involved in Student Council and Fellowship of Christian Athletes … Volunteers at Gigi’s House … Aspires to become a nurse … Lists family and friends as her biggest influences … Enjoys painting, shopping, vacationing and hanging out with friends and family.

