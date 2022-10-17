Soccer Shots youth program kicking off in the Brazos Valley

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas — Soccer Shots is a youth program designed to support children with their physical and personal development throughout underserved communities.

Local children ages two to eight years old are eligible to participate in Central Texas and now in the Brazos Valley.

Through positive reinforcement, this youth program gives children the chance to have coaches who provide age appropriate development techniques that align with early childhood education standards.

Parents and Guardians are also informed of everything their child is learning.

Coach Polina said the kids are learning valuable soccer skills.

“We teach them toe touches, we teach them how to just kind of dribble, and how to coordinate their feet with that ball…

I think that’s what’s really beneficial, cause the more they do that, the more they get comfortable” she said.

Coach Polina and the owner of the Central Texas areas, Sameera Ali, said children are also learning how to become leaders and more independent.

“I think if you look into our program, it will help children improve their gross motor skills, their socialization skills, and self-confidence” Ali said.

Coach Polina also said she enjoys when children share the ways they are implanting the skills they learn in soccer shots.

“Like I had a kid come up to me once and he was like I got an extra sticker because my teacher said I was being so respectful, just like you taught me. That just warms my heart… I love watching them grow, I love watching them succeed, and just be happy and smile” Burk said.

Ali said there are four different types of programs, all with various focuses, within soccer shots. The newest addition is empower, for children with disabilities.

“So, we now have the Empower program for our Waco, Temple, and Killeen Territories this season. This is our first season ever and eventually next season, we plan to bring his program to the Brazos Valley” she said.

Emily Stevenson, a mom, says this type of youth program is unique to the area. Stevenson also says her son always talks about it during the week.

“I am really appreciative of it being in Bryan-College Station, where something like this is available. It’s not just your regular soccer program… We’re really laying the foundation of who they are going to be as people and as adults,” she said.

Each week children learn about a new character word and soccer skill through the program.