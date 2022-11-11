Soccer Set To Host Lamar In First Round Of NCAA Tournament – ​​LSU

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Soccer team (9-3-7, 4-2-4 SEC) is set to host Lamar (15-1-2, 10-1-1 CONF) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Baton Rouge at 5:30 pm CT on Friday, November 11.

The match will be available via livestream on ESPN+ and live stats will be available on lsusports.net.

WATCH | LIVE STATS | TOURNAMENT BRACKET

Series History – Lamar

The LSU Tigers have a 3-0 win streak in the series against the Lamar Cardinals. The last time the two teams met was in 2018, when the Tigers defeated the Cardinals 3-0 in Beaumont, Texas.

NCAA Tournament Bracket – First Round

The 2022 Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament kicks off this weekend with the first round of matches. Thirty-two schools will serve as hosts this weekend and games will be played from Friday, November 11 through Sunday, November 13.

Second and third rounds of play will continue the following week on Nov. 18 and 20. The Winner of the LSU-Lamar game will advance to the second round and face the Winner of the region’s top-seeded Florida State and Florida Gulf Coast in Tallahassee.

Quarterfinals will take place on November 25 or 26 and the final four teams standing will participate in the Women’s College Cup on Dec. 2 and 5 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

Tournament History

This will be the Tigers eighth appearance in the NCAA Tournament and second under head Coach Sian Hudson. Hudson’s first appearance in the tournament in the Purple and Gold was in 2021, when the Tigers fell to Memphis in the first round. LSU owns an all-time record of 2-6-2 in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers recorded three draws against ranked opponents this season, the first of which came on the road in non-conference play at No. 14 Pepperdine. LSU also battled to a draw against No. 16 Tennessee and No. 9 Arkansas to earn back-to-back shutouts on the road in conference play. The Tigers have an RPI of 33 on the year and will look to advance to the second round in the NCAA Tournament.

A record-tying nine Southeastern Conference teams are among the field of 64 teams that will compete for the 41st NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship.

Top Tigers



Freshman Ida Hermannsdottir and fifth-year senior Alesia Garcia have led the way in goals for the Tigers this season. Hermannsdottir currently leads the team with six goals while Garcia follows with five.

Junior Mollie Baker and freshman Sage Glover both narrowly trail the top scorers with four on the year.

Of LSU’s 37 goals scored this season, 13 have come from true freshmen (35.1%) while 16 goals have come from seniors/graduate students (43.2%) . The Tigers have 15 different goal scorers and have shown strong depth in the scoring department by scoring two or more goals in 13 contests this season.

Freshman Angelina Thoreson leads the Squad with seven assists. The forward has proven to be a weapon on both sides of the ball and continues to create scoring opportunities for the Tigers.



Swift Saves



Senior Mollee Swift is second in the SEC this season with 70 saves on the year as well as an average of 4.12 saves per game.



The Papillion, Nebraska native has been Vital in her three years in Baton Rouge. She has made 56 appearances, starting 54 of those, and posted 231 saves as a Tiger.



She currently ranks 4th all-time in the program’s career save category, trailing third place by only seven saves (Mo Isam, 235). Additionally, her 1.31 Goals Against Average places her fourth on LSU’s all-time list.

Conference Honors

Three Tigers received All-SEC honors for their efforts this season. Center back Lindsi Jennings earned First-Team All-SEC, midfielder Wasila-Diwura Soale earned Second-Team All-SEC and forward Ida Hermannsdottir earned All-SEC Freshman Team Honors.

Co-captain Lindsi Jennings has started in all 19 matches as a fifth-year senior for the Tigers and has been a force in the backline. The Texas native has tallied two goals, one assist, two shots on goal, and five points on the pitch this season.

Wasila Diwura-Soale, a native of Accra, Ghana, is a consistent piece to both the Tigers offense and defense as she holds down the midfield position. She has tallied three goals, three shots on goal, and six points through all 17 of her starts this year.

Ida Hermannsdottir has led the way in goals this season with six. As a freshman, the Reykjavik, Iceland, native has earned the start in 14 out of the Tigers 18 matches and recorded six goals, two assists, 13 shots on goal and 14 points. She ranks eleventh in the country in goals scored.

Tickets

Tickets to our first round match against Lamar can be purchased through lsutix.net. Adult ticket prices are $8, kid’s tickets are $3, and all LSU students are granted free entry with proof of an LSU ID.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU soccer by following us on Facebook, Instagramand Twitter @LSUSoccer.