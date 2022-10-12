Soccer Set for Showdown with Bowling Green

KENT, Ohio – Kent State Women’s soccer is set for a Showdown with Bowling Green on Thursday night at Zoeller Field at Dix Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 pm

The two teams are currently tied for third place in the Mid-American Conference standings, so the match will have massive implications in the hunt for the conference championship.

Last Time Out

The Golden Flashes (3-6-4, 3-1-2 MAC) battled through a physical match with Miami on Sunday, forcing a 1-1 draw and extending their unbeaten streak to three games.

Sophomore Siena Stambolich scored the lone goal for the Flashes early in the first half. Stambolich took a free kick from a yard outside the penalty area and fired a laser across the box towards the left side of the goal. The ball screamed past the fingertips of the diving keeper and buried itself in the net just inside the left goalpost.

Stambolich has now scored five goals in her career at Kent State.

Scouting the Falcons

Bowling Green (5-4-3, 3-1-2 MAC) has won three of its last four matches, including a pair of 4-0 wins over the weekend against Akron and Ohio. Kennedy White leads the Falcons and the MAC with 11 goals on the year, while Brynn Gardner has tallied a team-best six assists. Goalkeeper Lili Berg has started all 12 games for Bowling Green and has 51 saves, four shutouts, and a 1.15 goals against average.

Series History

Thursday’s match will mark the 39th meeting between the Flashes and Falcons. Kent State trails in the all-time series, 7-18-5, and has dropped the last seven matches against its intrastate foe. Last year, the Flashes met Bowling Green in the MAC Championship, ending the season on a heartbreaking note with a 3-0 loss.

Follow the Flashes

For more information on the Kent State soccer team, follow Kent State Soccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and visit kentstatesports.com for additional information.