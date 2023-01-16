Soccer Sensation Kylian Mbappe Put in a Tough Predicament Over ‘FIFA’ or ‘NBA 2K’ As He Picked His Video Game Choice Back in 2019

Kylian Mbappe is a world-renowned soccer player who is known for his exceptional speed and dribbling abilities. He has demonstrated his ability to thrive under pressure and handle difficult situations on the field. However, they may have difficulty answering tough questions during interviews.

Soccer Football – The Ballon d’Or Awards – Theater du Chatelet, Paris, France – November 29, 2021 Paris Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe during the Awards REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

In 2019 The PSG striker sat down with ESPN in an interview regarding the choices and interests of Kylian Mbappe. One question that caught the attention of video game enthusiasts when the host asked, “Do you play video games?” Mbappe was quick to reply with a “yeah”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

DIVE DEEPER

“I’m Not So Bad” – Kylian Mbappe Made a Sensational Kyrie Irving Claim Over Dribbling Skills As He Downplayed Himself Back in 2019

Given his cover status on FIFA games for three consecutive years, as well as his love for the NBA, it’s no surprise that he spends his leisure time playing these games.

FIFA or NBA 2K?

Kylian Mbappe was put in a tough predicament when the host asked the star to choose between FIFA and NBA 2K. Kylian Mbappe while playing it safe said “both”. This didn’t sit well with the host who urged the PSG striker to pick one. Kylian Mbappe, first reluctant, finally gave in and chose by saying, “Okay well so FIFA,” while also giving a reason, “I play football so”.

Mbappe’s choice to go with FIFA over NBA 2K makes sense when you think about it. Soccer is a big part of his life and he’s been extremely successful at it. There’s no doubt that the sport has had a major impact on him. And winning the World Cup was a huge accomplishment. While he may be a fan of the NBA, it doesn’t compare to soccer in terms of its importance to him.

Kylian Mbappe doesn’t like the FUT mode in FIFA

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, there’s one thing in FIFA that Mbappe doesn’t like: the FUT mode. In a podcast in 2022, Mbappe revealed that he doesn’t like to play the FUT mode in FIFA games. “I stopped playing FUT Champs because it affects my mind,” Mbappe said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The FUT mode, which stands for FIFA Ultimate team, is a Multiplayer mode in FIFA games. In this mode, players collect players to make their Squad and compete with other players. This mode can be very frustrating for fans. And seeing one of the best players in the world also feeling the same says a lot about this game mode.

Watch this story: LeBron James, James Harden, Trae Young, and Other NBA Stars Give Lionel Messi His Flowers After Argentina’s FIFA World Cup Win