Soccer Season Ends With Loss at UC Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. – After getting on the board first with an early goal, the Hawai’i Women’s soccer team surrendered four unanswered goals to fall 4-1 at UC Irvine in Thursday’s season finale.

The loss eliminated the Rainbow Wahine from Big West Tournament contention, ending their season in seventh place in the league at 6-6-3 overall and 3-4-3 in conference play.

Eliza Ammendolia gave the Rainbow Wahine the early advantage, scoring her second goal of the season in the fifth minute. The senior took a pass just across the midfield line from Krista Peterson dribbled into wide open space and ripped one into the top of the net from just a few feet outside the box to make it 1-0.

Shortly after taking the early lead, the Rainbow Wahine lost their starting goalkeeper as Lauren Marquez left the game with an injury in the sixth minute. Freshman Brianna Chirpich marking her first Collegiate appearance in goal, and was immediately challenged as she made a save within her first three minutes of action.

The Anteaters kept the pressure on throughout the middle part of the first half, firing a barrage of shots at Chirpich before taking the lead with back-to-back goals in the 39th and 40th minutes. Erin Covey equalized off of a long throw in before Alyssa Moore gave UCI a 2-1 lead at the 39:40 mark. UH was out-shot 19-3 in the first half but trailed by just one goal through 45 minutes.

The two teams went back-and-forth over the first 30 minutes coming out of halftime, but UCI sealed the match with goals in the 79th and 84th minutes.

Hawai’i was out-shot 26-7 throughout the match, making it the most shot attempts allowed by UH in a match this year. The four goals allowed were also a season-high.

Ammendolia’s goal was the sixth of her career and ran her career points total to 19, while Peterson’s assist was her fourth of the year and gave her a team-leading 14 points on the season.