Soccer Season Ends in Double OT Loss in Semifinal

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Women’s soccer team fell 2-1 to No. 4 seed UNCG Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex in double overtime in the semifinal round of the Southern Conference Championships.

Under the new rules, both overtime periods are played and the Golden Goal has been eliminated. If the match is still tied after both overtime periods, the decision heads to penalty kicks. It didn’t make it that far.

The Spartans scored in the 97thth minute is a long shot from Maddy Gilhool from 25 yards out at the top of the box. She was able to make a turn to her left and fire off a shot that found its way in at the top of the goal.

UNCG scored the first goal in the 13thth minute off a corner kick. Gabi Santora took the corner kick and her shot sailed above the crowd at the net and hit hard off the far post and in for the score.

The Mocs equalizer came in the 66thth minute, picked up by Caroline Richvalsky in a scrum at the goal. Birna Johannsdottir served in a free kick from the middle third near the Mocs bench. UNCG’s keeper got her hands on the ball but it bounced up. She tried for it a second time, but it deflected out into the box and was picked up by Richvalsky inside the six-yard box and hit into the net.

Chattanooga outshot the Spartans 14-4 and had four shots on goal to three for UNCG. Richvalsky had a game-high four shots and four more had two each.

The Mocs season ends at 8-5-5 overall and a 5-1-3 SoCon mark that brought home Chattanooga’s first Southern Conference regular season title. The Mocs earned the top seed and hosted the quarter and semifinal rounds.

UTC bids Farewell to Seniors Maggie Shaw , Shelby Hash , Avery Catlett , Abbey Saddler , Ashton Shields , Julia Perrusquia and Cameron Giles .

UNCG will move on to the final round in Birmingham, Ala., to take on No. 2 seed Samford next weekend.

SCORING SUMMARY

Well. Time Team Goal scorer Assist

1 12:09 UNCG Gabi Santora (4) (unassisted)

2 65:38 UTC Caroline Richvalsky (3) Mackenzie Smith

3 96:33 UNCG Maddy Gilhool (9) Ryen Ortiz

NOTES