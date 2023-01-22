Soccer Saturday Panel Lost Their Minds After Evan Ferguson Goal

Evan Ferguson can’t be stopped.

We always try out best to temper expectations when a young Irish player comes onto the scene, but it’s difficult not to get carried away with what the Brighton striker is doing at the moment.

Having just turned 18 years old in October, he has been nothing short of phenomenal in the Premier League in recent weeks. His performances have been remarkable, registering two goals and two assists in his last three league appearances prior to this afternoon’s game against Leicester City.

While he would start on the bench today (with Roberto De Zerbi likely managing his playing time), he would still have a huge impact on the contest.

Coming on in the 66th minute with his side trailing 2-1, the Ireland international would have the final say in the game.

He produced a simply stunning header to earn his side a point, producing a powerful finish into the bottom corner from a chance that wasn’t exactly straightforward.

You can watch the goal at 2:28 in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajCkBAAUzTk

Sensational.

The mentality he showed by not celebrating and picking up the ball to go again tells you all you need to know about him.

Ferguson is quickly establishing himself as a key player for Brighton, no mean feat at a club that is currently occupying a European place. His frame is certainly not what you would typically expect from a forward of his age, something that has helped in his adaptation to senior football.

It is not only Irish people that are getting swept up by Ferguson’s current form.

Both Jeff Stelling and Kris Boyd were singing his praises Sky Sports after his latest strike.

EVAN FERGUSON 🔥 Brighton are back level after an unbelievable header from the 18-year-old 👏 pic.twitter.com/tJw9La1ukQ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 21, 2023

Boyd: What a great header this is from Ferguson. It’s great play down the left hand side from Estupinan, who fires a great ball in. He has no right to score from here by the way, what a header it is! He’s well outside the six yard box, he’s closer to the penalty spot and he just fires it away into the bottom corner. It’s an unbelievable header… What a header it is. Away from Danny Aard and into the bottom corner. Stating: You lot all said why he had been left out and Danny Welbeck was in the side, I said he should be starting… It is a wonderful goal. What a find that young man has been, Evan Ferguson. He doesn’t look 18, he looks 28.

What a player.

With Ireland’s Euro 2024 Qualifying campaign quickly approaching, this current run of form could not come at a better time. At this stage, there is little doubt that he will be leading the line against France at the Aviva Stadium in March.

SEE ALSO: Ireland Hopeful Danny McNamara Linked With Surprise Premier League Move