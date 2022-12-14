SOCCER ROUNDUP: Ripon breaks away from EU with 5-goal Onslaught in 2nd half

Ripon’s girls soccer team has loaded with pre-league schedule with tough competition and is stepping up to every challenge.

On Tuesday, the Indians faced another Valley Oak League Giant and won convincingly against East Union 7-3 at Stouffer Park, erupting for five goals in 18 minutes in the second half.

“We’re real pleased with where we are right now,” Ripon Coach Bryce Perkins said. “The girls are really peaking before the league starts.”

Freshman Kaiya Kroutil led Ripon (8-3-1) with a hat trick, striking in the 22nd, 48th and 63rd minutes. The Indians were ahead 2-1 at halftime before going on their second-half barrage.

Katie Martin broke the ice in the 22nd minute and finished with two assists. Ariana Daniels scored twice, and Olivia Maragos had one goal and an assist. Jaydin Kroutil, Alison Isham and Ines Rodriguez each added an assist.

Perkins praised Seniors Makenna Pokorny and Gabbi Ilardi for their contributions as ball-playing center backs. Sophomore goalie Ellena Parenti-Gomez collected six saves.

Jenna Campbell notched both goals for East Union (3-7-1), and both were assisted by Chloe Silva. Madelynn Miske picked up eight saves.

Ripon also won the junior varsity game, 11-1.

Manteca 1, Sonora 0

Cami Silva’s unassisted Breakaway goal inside the final 10 minutes was the difference for the host Buffaloes (9-0-1).

Haylie Brasil recorded three saves in her eighth shutout of the season. Silva tallied her 28th goal of the season, which is second most in the Sac-Joaquin Section, according to MaxPreps.

“Good, back-and-forth game,” Manteca Coach Justin Coenenberg said. “They created some good opportunities and our defense held strong. We missed some opportunities we have been putting away, but there are going to be games like that and the girls hung in there and battled through adversity.”

Pitman 4, Sierra 2

The visiting Pride (4-2) of Turlock broke away with two unanswered goals in the second half.

Hailey Cruz accounted for both of Sierra’s goals. Payton Abrew and Aman Dhillon each had an assist.

Goalie Annika Beall had a busy night in front of the net, racking up 15 saves. The Timberwolves dropped to 6-2.

BOYS

Sonora 8, Manteca 3

Fernando Lopez netted two goals for the visiting Buffaloes (1-5), and Mark Jaramillo contributed the other.