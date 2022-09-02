Soccer roundup: Meyers’ hat trick lifts Lakers over Hillcrest; Girls struggle against Bemidji – Detroit Lakes Tribune

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys soccer team picked up its second road win of the season on Thursday afternoon.

The Lakers (2-1) beat Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (1-1) 4-3 behind Noah Meyer’s second hat trick of the season. He leads the Lakers with seven goals in three games.

Bryce Skaaland scored the game’s opening goal in the 21st minute before Hillcrest got it back nine minutes later. Meyer scored his first goal of the match in the 33rd minute to put the Lakers ahead 2-1.

In the 45th minute, Hillcrest tied the match again, setting up an overtime period. Meyer scored twice in eight minutes during the extra session, rendering Hillcrests’ third goal useless.

“Having Cole Deraney back on the field made a good defensive impact,” head Coach Justin Wegleitner said. “Also on defense, Chase Householder moved up from JV and had a great night coming off the bench.”

Wegleitner added goalkeeper Evan Thomas made clutch saves, including a stop on a penalty kick.

Detroit Lakes girls Stumble against Bemidji

The Detroit Lakes girls soccer team had a tough go of it against Bemidji at home on Thursday night.

The Lumberjacks (1-1) scored four goals in the first half, and five in the second, in a 9-0 win over the Lakers (0-4).

BEMIDJI 9, DETROIT LAKES 0

BEMIDJI 4 5 – 9

DETROIT LAKES 0 0 – 0

SCORING- FIRST HALF– 1, BHS GOAL, Corradi (unassisted), 10′; 2, BHS GOAL, Wright (unassisted), 15′; 3, BHS GOAL, Wright (Voge), 18′; 4, BHS GOAL, Corradi (Thompson), 38′.

SECOND HALF– 5, BHS GOAL, Voge (unassisted), 42′; 6, BHS GOAL, Wright (unassisted), 50′; 7, BHS GOAL, Bitter (unassisted), 52′; 8, BHS GOAL, Paquette (unassisted), 58′; 9, BHS GOAL, Paquette (Voge), 60′.

Saves-Myers (BHS) 2.

Editor’s note: The Bemidji Pioneer contributed to this story.