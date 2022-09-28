Soccer Returns Home for Thursday’s Match with Eastern Illinois
SCHEDULE (LINKS TO LIVE STATS AND VIDEO)
MOREHEAD, Ky. – A big win over UT Martin Sunday has the Morehead State soccer team tied for third in the OVC heading into Thursday’s match with Eastern Illinois. The Eagles are 2-0 in OVC play so far, marking the team’s first 2-0 start in conference play since 2010.
Live streaming & live stats will be available for Thursday’s conference tilt, with kickoff slated for 4:00 pm ET.
INSIDE THE SERIES
Season Records
- Morehead State (5-4-1, 2-0 OVC)
- Eastern Illinois (2-5-4. 0-3 OVC)
Last Five Matches & Current Streak
- Morehead State (3-1-1) W2
- Eastern Illinois (0-4-1) L4
All-Time Series & Previous Match
- EIU holds a 15-9-4 advantage in the all-time series between the two programs.
- In 2021, MSU and EIU tied 1-1 in Charleston, Ill.
NOTABLE
- Reigning OVC Offensive Player of the Week Hadley Cytron leads the team in goals (four) and assists (three), giving her 11 points on the season. Cytron is second in the OVC in points, and tied for second in goals and assists. Her two goal outing vs. UT Martin Sunday marked the first multi-goal game of her career.
- Nicole Fiantaco is right behind Cytron in both points and goals. Fiantaco registered a goal and an assist in Sunday’s win over UT Martin, moving her point total to eight – tied for fifth in the OVC.
- Erin Gibbs may have allowed a goal for the first time in her collegiate career Sunday, but she made five saves along the way. Through 225 minutes in goal, Gibbs has made 12 saves, allowed only 0.40 goals per game, and holds a 0.923 save percentage.
- Morehead State scored 10 goals in 18 matches in 2021. The team has already scored 11 goals through 10 games this season.
- Avery Redmon is still pacing the team in minutes played this season, having been on the field for 804 of 900 possible minutes this season. She has played all 90 minutes in both OVC matches.
- Natalie Ledin was credited with an assist on Nicole Fiantaco’s goal vs. UT Martin on Sunday, her first assist as an Eagle after transferring to MSU from Carson Newman.