Soccer Returns Home for Thursday’s Match with Eastern Illinois

MOREHEAD, Ky. – A big win over UT Martin Sunday has the Morehead State soccer team tied for third in the OVC heading into Thursday’s match with Eastern Illinois. The Eagles are 2-0 in OVC play so far, marking the team’s first 2-0 start in conference play since 2010.

Live streaming & live stats will be available for Thursday’s conference tilt, with kickoff slated for 4:00 pm ET.

INSIDE THE SERIES

Season Records

Morehead State (5-4-1, 2-0 OVC)

Eastern Illinois (2-5-4. 0-3 OVC)

Last Five Matches & Current Streak

Morehead State (3-1-1) W2

Eastern Illinois (0-4-1) L4

All-Time Series & Previous Match

EIU holds a 15-9-4 advantage in the all-time series between the two programs.

In 2021, MSU and EIU tied 1-1 in Charleston, Ill.

