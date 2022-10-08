Soccer Remains Unbeaten in Draw with Samford

Next Game: Western Carolina 10/14/2022 | 5:00 p.m October 14 (Fri) / 5:00 p.m Western Carolina History

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the second time in three seasons, the Chattanooga Women’s soccer team and Samford finished in a draw at the UTC Sports Complex. After a 90-minute battle, the game ended in a 1-1 draw Friday night.

Chattanooga moves to 6-3-3 overall and remains unbeaten in league play at 4-0-1 while Samford is 6-3-5 on the year and 2-1-2 against the Southern Conference.

“Difficult game,” Mocs head Coach Gavin McKinney started. “You’re playing against the eight-time league champions. I thought we played well for long spells in that game. I thought the second half we worked the ball really well into some areas. At the end of the day it’s a point. We told the group it may be a valuable point at the end.”

It didn’t take Chattanooga long to get on the board. Birna Johannsdottir picked up the ball at midfield and pushed through the defense, passing it to Zoey Mize on her left. Mize dropped further into the corner and delivered a pass to the far post that was headed home by Mackenzie Smith . The ball hit off the crossbar and into the goal to put the Mocs up 1-0 in the 17thth minute.

“It was probably one of the better goals we’ve scored this year,” McKinney said. “It’s a fantastic delivery from Zoey Mize and what a header from Mackenzie at the back post. It was a great goal.”

The Mocs didn’t get to enjoy the lead for long. Samford responded in the 28thth minute with a header from Nikki Bario. Lindsay Origliasso served a long shot into the box and Bario got to the ball just before the Mocs keeper Caroline Ekern could grab it and headed it into the net.

“We know they’re dangerous from delivery,” McKinney said. “They’re dangerous when the game is open. It was just movement in the box and they ended up getting on the end of it.”

That was just the second goal conceded in SoCon play by Ekern who had four saves on the night. Mize and Smith led Chattanooga with two shots apiece while three more added one. Samford edged the Mocs 8-7 on shots and had a 5-3 shots on goal advantage. Emma Donley had two saves for the Bulldogs.

A large crowd was on hand for Chattanooga who hosted its annual Pink Out game to bring awareness in the fight against breast cancer. The Mocs fed off the energy and McKinney implored fans to continue to come cheer on the team.

“Some excitement about Chattanooga soccer right now,” he said. “Hopefully next weekend when we’ve got our two home games, the crowd will come back. Our group plays with phenomenal spirit. Every time we play, we try to make the university proud.”

The Mocs host Western Carolina Friday in a 5:00 pm start and will Honor their Seniors Sunday prior to the 1:00 pm kick off against East Tennessee State at the UTC Sports Complex.

“There’s four games left to play, so there’s a lot of points on the table and a lot of good teams in our league,” McKinney said. “We’re all about one at a time. We’ve got to keep taking care of business.”

SCORING SUMMARY

NOTES