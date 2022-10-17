Soccer Referee Opportunities for Teens in New York

By being a soccer ref, kids earn money, get exercise and have some fun on the field

Calling all junior sports fans! Soccer referee opportunities for teens are now available throughout New York State—providing a way for kids to earn money, get exercise and have some fun on the field.

The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association (ENYYSA) is seeking new grassroots referees to be in the middle as refs and/or on the line as Assistant referees in soccer games throughout the state.

Youth soccer refs earn up to $100 per game, but most start out with games that pay $30-50.

“Refereeing is a great opportunity,” Randy Vogt, director of public relations at ENYYSA, said. “I started when I was 16 years old and still officiating today at 60.”

Candidates must become certified through online classes and field sessions. Classes are ongoing because the demand for refs is so great, Vogt said.

“All over New York City, Long Island and Westchester, wherever there is a soccer field, there is likely to be games with refs,” Vogt said.

The minimum age is 14 years old to become certified.