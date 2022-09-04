Soccer Pulls Level in Final Minute in Hard Fought Draw with Queens

By Hunter Hurst, Morehead State Athletic Media Relations

BOX SCORE (PDF)

MOREHEAD, Ky. — The Morehead State soccer team showed off its resilient nature on Sunday, pulling level with 56 seconds remaining and securing a 1-1 draw with Queens, after playing with 10 women for the last 64 minutes of the match due to a Collision that resulted in Madelyn Mozeleski being shown a red card.

A giveaway by the Eagles defense proved costly in the early going, as Nia Gaither took advantage of an MSU mistake to put the Royals on top 1-0 in the eighth minute.

In the final minute, Morehead State was awarded its 11th corner of the match. Abby Wesselkamper sent it in, and Anna Lohrer was fouled in the box and awarded a penalty kick for the Eagles. Hadley Cytron took the PK and scored to tie the score at one with 56 seconds left.

Lohrer nearly put the Eagles on the board twice in the second half, but both of her headers were saved by Queens goalkeeper Erica Turner. Her hard work on set pieces has paid off in big ways this season for MSU, with a game-winning goal vs. Central Michigan and the penalty she drew in Sunday’s match.

Michelle Jerantowski had a fine day in goal, saving two of the three shots on goal she faced, including a Magnificent diving save in the 41st minute that kept the Royals off the board. Avery Redmon played all 90 minutes in the midfield for Morehead State, moving her total up to 504 minutes played on the season.

Queens held an 8-7 advantage in shots, but Morehead State has four on goal to the Royals’ three. Both teams committed nine fouls in the physical contest.

Next up for the Eagles is a match with Eastern Michigan at MSU Soccer Field on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 6 pm.