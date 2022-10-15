Soccer Posts Resounding Win Over Colorado

Next Game: at Washington 10/20/2022 | 7:00 PM Pac-12 Washington October 20 (Thu) / 7:00 PM at Washington History

TUCSON – The Arizona soccer team won its second conference match of the season in thrilling fashion on Friday, defeating Colorado 2-0. The win marks Arizona’s first over the Buffaloes since 2013.

The Wildcats (5-6-2, 2-4 Pac-12) set a season-high shot total in a single game with 20, seven of which were on-goal. The team held Colorado (8-4-3, 2-3-1 Pac-12) to only six shots in the match. The Buffaloes entered the competition averaging over 16 shots per game.

Arizona played another complete defensive match, handing Colorado its first shutout in over a year and keeping all six of the Buffs’ attempts out of the net. The shutout included three saves by Hope Hisey . It was her fourth shutout of the season and her second in three matches.

Nicole Dallin scored her second goal in three games, putting Arizona out in front early with a goal in the fourth minute. The junior headed the ball towards the net, but Colorado goalkeeper Dani Hansen was there to knock it out. Dallin capitalized on the second chance opportunity and sent it in for the score.

4′ – GOOOOOOOOOAL ARIZONA Nicole puts in the net! She takes a shot that Colorado saves, but she gets to it and scores the first goal of the match.#BearDown pic.twitter.com/sMCvdNgW9O — Arizona Soccer (@ArizonaSoccer) October 15, 2022

Arizona’s second goal of the night came from Olivia Bride, who took a pass from Iliana Hocking in the 53rd minute and knocked it between the defender and Buffaloes keeper Bella Trust. The goal was the first of her career.

53′ – GOOOOOOOOOAAAALLL ARIZONA!!!! Iliana serves it up to Olivia for the score! Arizona 2, Colorado 0 pic.twitter.com/EWR0l7OSz2 — Arizona Soccer (@ArizonaSoccer) October 15, 2022

Eight Wildcats took at least one shot in the match, and four took at least three shots. Dallin led the charge with five while freshman Sami Baytosh took a personal-best four.

