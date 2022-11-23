Soccer Post Receives Investment From Private Equity Firm

Soccer Post, the largest chain of soccer specialty stores in the US, has secured an investment from TZP Group, the private equity firm. Soccer Post announced that Alex Morgan, the American professional soccer player, has become an Investor and Brand Ambassador.

TZP’s partnership will help Soccer Post Accelerate expansion into new markets and communities.

“We have experienced significant growth and have unprecedented opportunities to scale the business nationally through multiple channels. We needed to find a partner with expertise in omni-channel Retailing and the capital to support our anticipated growth” said Sarah Jett, Chief Brand Officer of Soccer Post. “We selected TZP for their track record with omni-channel retailers, portfolio of Authentic brands, and their confidence in our team and our vision for the future of soccer specialty retail.”

“Our goal was to find an investment partner that understood and valued how special our business model is to soccer families and brought expertise to help Soccer Post’s national expansion strategy. TZP has a long track record as a management-focused partner with insight and resources to support management teams in executing ambitious growth plans for their businesses. Their experience in activewear and lifestyle companies, their operating expertise with disruptive business models, and their commitment to our shared vision made TZP a perfect fit for Soccer Post” said Blake Sonnek-Schmelz, Chief Executive Officer of Soccer Post.

On its new partnership with Morgan, Sonnek-Schmelz said, “As a leader both on and off the field, Alex Morgan represents everything we look to bring to our Soccer Post community. We are thrilled to have her join the team and continue to elevate our plans for community interaction across the nation.”

Morgan, who plans to open a Soccer Post store beyond an investment in the company, said, “Growing up, I loved visits to local soccer shops. I’m excited to share my passions for the beautiful game and advancing Women’s soccer with the leading Authentic omni-channel soccer specialty retail company in the United States. Together with Soccer Post, I will support the next generation of soccer families and communities.”