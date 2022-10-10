Soccer Plays To 1-1 Draw With Toledo

Next Game: Ohio 10/13/2022 | 6 p.m October 13 (Thu) / 6 pm Ohio

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan soccer team made moves in the second half on Sunday as it notched its second Mid-American Conference tie of the season, playing Toledo to a 1-1 draw at the CMU Soccer Complex.

CMU is 2-8-3, 1-3-2 MAC. Toledo is 1-7-5, 0-3-3.

Ashley Scesniak scored her second goal of the season in the 61St minute to tie the game, 1-1. Elizabeth Chlystun assisted. Scesniak scored her first career goal on Thursday in the Chippewas’ 1-0 win over Western Michigan.

Morgan Otteson, who attempted 11 of the Rockets’ 24 shots, scored in the 23rdminute to give Toledo a 1-0 lead.

The Rockets led, 9-6, in shots on goal and 10-4 in corner kicks.

Scesniak led the Chippewas with three shots, all of which were on goal. Matilda Melin followed with two shots on goal.

CMU goalkeeper Emma Shingler made seven saves.

The Chippewas are scheduled to play host to Ohio (6-5-2, 2-3-1) on Thursday, Oct. 13 (6 p.m.). The Bobcats fell, 4-0, at Bowling Green on Sunday.