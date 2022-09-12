Soccer Plays Eastern Illinois To A 1-1 Draw

Next Game: at Eastern Michigan 9/22/2022 | 4 p.m Sept. 22 (Thu) / 4 pm at Eastern Michigan

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan soccer team earned its first tie of the season, 1-1, in a nonleague game with Eastern Illinois on Sunday at the CMU Soccer/Lacrosse Complex.

The Chippewas found success in a competitive second half as Elizabeth Chlystun set up Matilda Melin’s second career goal in the 52n.d minute for a 1-0 lead.

“We didn’t play up to the standards that we wanted to in the first half,” said CMU Coach Jeremy Groves , whose team lost, 7-0, last week to Michigan. “Maybe there was a hangover from last week a little bit, but the second half we were much better.

“We stepped up, we started to compete, scored a decent goal and could’ve gotten a second one that got cleared off the line. In the end, the result was 1-1.”

The Panthers tied it with a goal in the 82ndn.d minute. They led the Chippewas in both shots on goal, 6-3, and corner kicks, 4-1.

Chlystun led CMU with two shots on goal while goalkeepers Emma Shingler and Kendall Krupiczewicz made nine and five saves, respectively.

CMU is now 1-5-1 and will start Mid-American Conference play at Eastern Michigan on Thursday, Sept. 22 (4 p.m.). The Eagles (1-4-2) fell to Kentucky on Sunday.

“You can run and do as much as you want in training but there’s no practice for actual games,” Groves said. “I think our overall fitness is lacking a bit and that’s something we’re going to try and work on in these 11 days (before playing EMU) but the more we get (injured players) back and on the field, that’s obviously a positive thing and will help us.”