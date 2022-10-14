Soccer playoff seedings released – The Press

By Press Times Sports

The soccer seedings were released for the postseason.

First-round games will be played Oct. 18 at 7 pm, unless noted. The next round for Divisions 3 and 4 will be Oct. 20, followed by Oct. 22.

Divisions 1 and 2 will have regional Finals on Oct. 22. Sectional semifinals for all divisions will be Oct. 27 and Finals will be Oct. 29.

Division 1

Bay Port is the highest-seeded local team in Division 1. The Pirates earned the No. 5 seed in Sectional 2 and will host No. 12 Hartford in a regional semifinal. De Pere is the No. 6 in that Sectional and will host No. 11-seeded Menomonee Falls. Well. 7-seeded Green Bay Preble will welcome in No. 10 Germantown. Green Bay East got the No. 9 seed and will travel to No. 8 Sheboygan North. The Sectional final will be at Green Bay East on Oct. 29 at 1 p.m

Division 2

In Division 2 Sectional 1, Pulaski was awarded the top seed and will take on No. 8 Green Bay West. West De Pere got the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7-seeded Ashwaubenon. Green Bay Southwest got the No. 6 and will head to No. 3 Shawano for a 4 pm game. The Sectional final will be at Pulaski on Oct. 29 at 1 p.m

Division 3

Notre Dame was given the No. 1 seed in Division 3 Sectional 2. It earned a first-round bye and will host the Winner of No. 16 Sheboygan Falls-No. 17 Little Chute on Oct. 20. Well. 3-seeded Seymour will host No. 14 Freedom on Oct. 20 at 7 pm The Sectional final will Hosted by Seymour on Oct. 29.

Division 4

NEW Lutheran/Providence Academy got the No. 8 seed in Division 4 Sectional 2 and will host No. 9-seeded Roncalli on Oct. 20 at 4 p.m