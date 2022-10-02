Soccer Players of the Week

SEC Staff

Offensive Player of the Week

Ava Tankersley, Arkansas

F • Jr. • Saint Peters, MO

Ava Tankersley helped Arkansas earn wins against Auburn and at No. 8 South Carolina. She Assisted in the game-winner against Auburn on Thursday then netted the game-winner on the road against South Carolina on Sunday. With the assist, Tankersley co-leads the Nation in assists per game (.89) and ranks second in the league in total assists (8). She played a combined 162 minutes this week and led the Hogs in points (3).

Defensive Player of the Week

Alex Wagner, Vanderbilt

D • Jr. • Atlanta, Ga.

Alex Wagner played a key role in limiting Kentucky and Missouri to a combined three shots on goal. She also scored an amazing volley Thursday against Kentucky to give Vanderbilt a 2-0 lead. She also cleared a ball off the goal line in both Thursday’s win and Sunday’s win. Her clearance on Sunday at Missouri preserved Vanderbilt’s lead and led to Alex Kerr’s last-second goal.

Freshman of the Week

Gianna Paul, Alabama

F • Fr. • Huntington Station, NY

Gianna Paul had a goal and an assist in Alabama’s win against Texas A&M. She has scored four goals in her rookie campaign and has 11 points this season.