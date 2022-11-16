Soccer players balance work and play at Don Bosco Cristo Rey

Comment on this story Comment

Now that he has his license and a car, most of Brian Gomez’s fall evenings are spent on large and congested roads. Ask him about his schedule and he rattles off the roads like a list of ailments. “[Interstate] 495, 95, 97,” he says with a sigh. “The DC traffic can be insane.”

The high school senior often sounds like someone much older than a high school student, as do most of his classmates. They attend Don Bosco Cristo Rey in Takoma Park, a small Catholic school that places a special emphasis on work. Each student is part of a work-study program that has them in a business environment one day a week. The students at Don Bosco, slightly more than 300 in all, work all over the DC area at everything from investment firms to real estate companies to hospitals. The money earned at these jobs goes towards that student’s tuition.

In addition to the work-study program, many of the Don Bosco students have outside jobs to support their families or, as in Gomez’s case, to pay for the gas it takes him to drive from his home in Glen Burnie to school or to the club soccer in Springfield. The students are thrust into the working world a few years early, balancing school with employment with life. For Gomez, that balance is especially important because he is, more than anything else, a soccer player.

“I wake up every morning and I look forward to stepping on the soccer field,” Gomez said. “That’s what I aspire to do. I’m waiting for it, Desperate to go and play. I can release my brain from everything else.”

Between the work-study program, club soccer requirements and outside jobs, each Don Bosco practice or game is a Mystery in terms of which players might be available. It is a high school team that is unable to spend the normal amount of time together. Over the course of this season, which the Wolfpack just finished with a 7-5-0 record, each match was an exercise in creating chemistry on the fly.

“For all of us to unite for a game after doing so much — soccer and non-soccer — and the way we have to come together collectively is something really special,” senior Hugo Portillo said.

Without Playoffs at the end of the schedule, the highlight of the team’s season came in late October when it hosted and won the first-ever Cristo Rey Cup, a one-day, four-team tournament featuring Cristo Rey schools from Baltimore, Richmond and Philadelphia.

The soccer program at Don Bosco is a large part of a fledgling Athletic department, as the boys’ and girls’ teams are two of its nine varsity squads. As an independent program without adequate home facilities, the teams are often on the road playing a patchwork schedule of opponents. The school hopes to join a local conference as soon as next year, lending more credibility to its teams and players. But even as Don Bosco steps up its athletics, its student-athletes remain in an unusual position.

Don Bosco Cristo Rey, which opened in 2007, is one of 38 schools in the national Cristo Rey Network. The school serves mostly Latino and Black students and aims to give them educational and business opportunities that might not be available otherwise. Tuition outside of the work-study payment is handled on a sliding scale, with most families paying an average of about $1,500 a year.

“The jobs are meant to give the kids exposure to the world of work, but it’s also to help them build a network,” school president Mark Shriver said. “For so many of our kids, there isn’t the social network that kids at other private schools might have. So kids getting to go to work and meeting 10 people there could help them navigate their future.”

A student’s work-study day of the week depends on their year, with Seniors going on Tuesdays. Gomez goes to Georgetown Prep, where he works in the Bethesda school’s marketing department. Forward Giancarlos Reyes travels to Caldwell & Company, an accounting firm also in Bethesda. Forward Hugo Portillo goes to the neighboring investment firm Brown Advisory, the place he has spent all four years of his work-study experience. It’s rare for a Don Bosco student to stick with one assignment like that, and Portillo views it as something to be proud of.

“I was there as a freshman, and when they wanted me back I was so happy,” he said. “Each year, I feel like I’ve gotten a new skill.”

Reyes, when he isn’t at Caldwell, is trying to fit soccer into a busy schedule. On Monday, Friday and Saturday he works from 4 pm to 11 pm at the Dubliner, a pub in Northwest Washington. On the weekends, he also picks up work for a local catering company. The senior keeps a paper calendar with him, hoping to remember his schedule by writing it down.

“There’s times where I just want to take a nap and blow things off,” Reyes said. “But I’ve gotten really good at pushing myself through somehow.”

For Gomez, the hardest time to push through was his sophomore year, when he was offered a work-study assignment in the Occupational health department at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. Being in that environment just a few months into the Pandemic scared his mother, and — if he’s being honest — Sacred Gomez, too. Two years later, he views the experience as an integral part of his high school career.

“I felt like anything that came my way was not going to be as hard as what I saw in the hospital,” Gomez said. “It prepared for what the real world is like.”

Now, when the senior speaks to prospective Don Bosco students at Admissions events, he finds he has become a true believer in the educational approach.

“I tell them that it sounds intimidating but it’s worth those nervous feelings on your first day or your concern that you’ll be overloaded,” he said. “It’s worth taking that risk and that step out of your comfort zone.”

All three Seniors hope to play soccer at the next level and look forward to college. When they talk about their futures, they sound as old as ever. They have no fear of the stereotypical challenges of college life, no anxiety about the transition to the real world.