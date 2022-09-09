Soccer Player Celebrates Goal With Sweet Tribute To His Beloved Dog

Earlier this week, Israeli soccer player Elay Tamam turned a moment of celebration into a touching dedication — a heartfelt tribute to a furry companion he’d recently laid to rest.

Tamam is a midfielder for the team Hapoel Rishon LeZion, but it would appear he considers himself, first and foremost, best friend to his late dog, Sky, who sadly passed away this month. Tamam made that clear.

During a televised match on Monday, Tamam scored a difficult goal — much to the crowd’s delight. But rather than bask in the adulation, Tamam chose instead to pass the Honor to Sky.

Removing his jersey, Tamam revealed a shirt emblazoned with Sky’s image, which he tearfully displayed for all to see.