Soccer Player Ana Maria Markovic Chills In A Bathrobe After A Visit To Her ‘Favorite Place’ – OutKick

Croatian soccer player Ana Maria Markovic, aka the “World’s Most Beautiful Soccer Player,” is cranking up the heat on social media in early December. This despite not being a fan of the label sexy being attached to her.

Ana Maria got things started when she shared a bikini pic of herself, all smiles, enjoying her favorite place. It turns out the 23-year-old’s favorite place is a hot tub.

The follow up to her favorite place tweet came on Instagram and will make sense to those who follow her on both platforms.

Ana Maria is leaning up against a wall with what appears to be nothing but a bathrobe on. The caption of the suggestive Instagram snap reads, “chill still have a bikini on under the bathrobe.”

Is Ana Maria Markovic Embracing The Sexy Label?

For someone who isn’t a fan of the sexy label these two pictures are interesting choices. Sexy is absolutely among the list of words that could be used to describe these looks.

Maybe she’s starting to embrace the label a little more than she was earlier this year. The one thing she is for sure embracing is the Greatest soccer player of all-time debate.

Ana Maria was asked by a fan on Twitter to weigh-in on it and she didn’t hesitate to do so. Her choice between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is her favorite player.

For those who know, or could have guessed by the number she wears for her Swiss team, she’s team Ronaldo. She replied to the tweet with “CR7” and a goat emoji.

She later added, “There is only one number 7” when someone suggested she was the best player wearing the number.

Whether it’s the GOAT debate or the sexy label debate, there are certainly arguments to be made against Ana Maria’s opinion.