Soccer Phenom and Dutchess County native brings soccer to Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – Two mini-pitches (fields) honoring United States Men’s National Soccer Team (USMNT) star Tyler Adams were officially unveiled Wednesday at Pulaski Park in Poughkeepsie. The new mini-pitches were made possible through a personal contribution from Tyler Adams and contributions from the US Soccer Foundation, Target, the City of Poughkeepsie, and Dutchess County.

Students from Poughkeepsie City School District’s soccer teams were present at the unveiling and celebrated the opening of the new mini-pitches by playing in an Inaugural scrimmage.

Tyler’s family was on site to celebrate the opening of the mini-pitches and shared a video message to attendees from Tyler, who is currently preparing for this year’s FIFA 2022 World Cup.

“Building two new mini-pitches in Pulaski Park is such a unique way to give back to the game and to the community where I first started,” said Adams, a Graduate of Roy C. Ketcham High School where he signed his first professional soccer contract at the age of 16. “Through these pitches, more children in Poughkeepsie can learn values ​​that they will take with them well beyond their playing careers.”

Tyler Adams grew up with his neighbor, Dutchess County Legislator Joey Cavaccini (R-Wappinger) in Wappinger and the two have been lifelong friends. Cavaccini was at the ribbon-cutting on Wednesday and told Mid-Hudson News of his involvement in the project. “Tyler reached out to me to work on a special project he wanted as a way to give back to the youth of Dutchess County,” the lawmaker said, adding that he immediately approached Deputy County Executive Bill O’Neil with the idea. O’Neil and Poughkeepsie City Administrator Marc Nelson worked together to move the project forward.

Ed Foster-Simeon, President & CEO of the US Soccer Foundation applauded the project, saying “Tyler and his family are committed to ensuring that children in the area have safe places to play the game.”

Mayor Rob Rolison praised the city’s DPW workers that did much of the work at the park to prepare for the pitches and said, “We are pleased to see the opening of the mini-pitches, a Collaborative project that went from concept to completion within a matter of months .” After thanking the involved partners, he said “The mini-pitches are part of a much broader, multimillion-dollar initiative by the city to make upgrades to the park system.”

The US Soccer Foundation contributed $100,000 to the project with the city and county each adding $50,000 to complete the new addition to the park.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, an avid soccer fan who played in his younger years said, “Dutchess County has made historic investments in our children – from our forthcoming Youth Opportunity Center to our innovative Path to Promise and countless others – and we’re proud to partner with our own Tyler Adams, the US Soccer Foundation and the City of Poughkeepsie has these mini-pitches, which kids of all ages and abilities will enjoy.” His excitement about the new mini-pitches was evident when he spoke of how “soccer is the one true team sport,” which was applauded by the young players gathered on the bleachers.