“Soccer or Whatever the Heck We Call It” – Hollywood Beauty Jennifer Garner Turns Into a Full-On Soccer Mom and Goes Crazy as She Supports the Club Owned by Serena Williams’ Family

Angel City FC is a newly established Women’s soccer club in America. Even though the club has just started playing soccer, the popularity it has gained is through the roof. This is simply because of its very high-profile set of owners.

Angel City FC has some big names associated with it like Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner, Serena Williams, and many more. However, the LA-based soccer club was not established simply to win silverware. There’s a much deeper meaning and objective to the establishment of Angel City FC

Jennifer Garner making her soccer debut too!

ACFC made its debut in the 2022 edition of the National Women’s Soccer League. However, Angel City’s debut was not a small event. Considering the high-profile celebrities associated with the soccer club, Angel City’s Drew viewers from all parts of the world.

Jennifer Garner was one of the many founding members of Angel City FC present at the stadium. Glennon Doyle was present for the game as well. The Celebrity duo was part of many videos on ACFC’s social media. Garner had a great time with the players in the dressing room.

However, the American actress was honest enough to tell everyone the reason she was there for. Before the kick-off, she openly admitted to not knowing much about soccer. She told Lori Lindsey, “I don’t know football, I don’t understand it — soccer, or whatever the heck we call it these days — but I do understand women supporting women. And I do understand really celebrating the Heroes that all of you are to our kids — boys and girls.”

Garner and Doyle also posted a picture on Instagram saying that they were proud to serve as the ‘Soccer Moms’ for the players of Angel City FC Various other investors and board members like Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanion, Billie Jean King, and many more were also present in attendance to watch the game.

Why was Angel City FC established?

Angel City FC was not established like any other soccer club. American actress Natalie Portman and the other founding members had invested deeply with effort and ideas in starting the club. Portman figured that America had soccer superstars already. The only issue was that nobody had seen them yet.

The locals didn’t want to watch the sport either. The American actress called soccer in America an’underutilized resource‘. She mentioned that a slight cultural shift was necessary along with promoting America’s home-grown talent.

In the next 5 years, do you think soccer will be one of the preferred sports in America? Let us know in the comments below.