Soccer Opens SEC Tournament with Vanderbilt
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Razorbacks will make their 16th SEC Tournament appearance on Tuesday when they face No. 5 seed Vanderbilt (11-3-3). The first kick of the Hogs’ postseason will take place at 7:30 pm CT and it will be televised on the SEC Network.
Arkansas comes to Pensacola, the new home of the event, as the fourth seed in the 10-team bracket, the fifth straight season the Hogs have received a top-4 seed.
The Razorback Squad is no stranger to advancing in the event, as the program has appeared in the last six tournament Championship matches.
Info
Who: Well. 4 seed Arkansas vs. No. 5 seed Vanderbilt
What: SEC Tournament Quarterfinals
When: Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. CT
Where: Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in Pensacola, Florida
Links: SEC Network | Live Stats | Bracket
Opponent
Arkansas and Vanderbilt have met seven times in the SEC Tournament, most recently in the 2020 Championship match. The squads met earlier this season on Oct. 9 in Fayetteville, where the Hogs shut out the Commodores 3-0 in front of the largest crowd of the season at Razorback Field.
With a win…
The Winner of Tuesday’s nightcap will move on to the semifinals and face the Winner of No. 8 seed Mississippi State and No. 1 seed Alabama on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 5 pm CT on the SEC Network.
Quick Kicks
- Arkansas and Vanderbilt have met seven times in the SEC Tournament, with Vanderbilt having a 4-3 edge in those seven matches. The two squads last met at the beach in the 2020 Championship match. Arkansas owns a 16-14-3 all-time record at the SEC Tournament
- Ava Tankersley Ranks second in the SEC in shot accuracy (.614) and Ranks second in the conference (fifth in the nation) in assists per game (.65). GK Grace Barbara’s 11 shutouts rank first in the SEC and second in the nation.
- For the first time ever, the NCAA DI Women’s Soccer Committee announced its Top-10 teams through Oct. 13. The Hogs came in at No. 8 in the rankings.
- Anna Podojil’s 44 career goals and 115 career points rank seventh and fourth, respectively, nationally among active DI Women’s college soccer players.
- Podojil, Bea Franklin, Ellie Podojil, Grace Barbara, Tankersley, Makenzie Malham and Ella Riley earned All-SEC Honors.
- Podojil was named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA DI Players to Watch and also Top Drawer Soccer’s Preseason Best XI first team.
- The Razorbacks started the season ranked No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and No. 9 in TopDrawerSoccer’s preseason poll.
