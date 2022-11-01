Soccer Opens SEC Tournament with Vanderbilt

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Razorbacks will make their 16th SEC Tournament appearance on Tuesday when they face No. 5 seed Vanderbilt (11-3-3). The first kick of the Hogs’ postseason will take place at 7:30 pm CT and it will be televised on the SEC Network.

Arkansas comes to Pensacola, the new home of the event, as the fourth seed in the 10-team bracket, the fifth straight season the Hogs have received a top-4 seed.

The Razorback Squad is no stranger to advancing in the event, as the program has appeared in the last six tournament Championship matches.

Info

Who: Well. 4 seed Arkansas vs. No. 5 seed Vanderbilt

What: SEC Tournament Quarterfinals

When: Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in Pensacola, Florida

Links: SEC Network | Live Stats | Bracket

Opponent

Arkansas and Vanderbilt have met seven times in the SEC Tournament, most recently in the 2020 Championship match. The squads met earlier this season on Oct. 9 in Fayetteville, where the Hogs shut out the Commodores 3-0 in front of the largest crowd of the season at Razorback Field.

With a win…

The Winner of Tuesday’s nightcap will move on to the semifinals and face the Winner of No. 8 seed Mississippi State and No. 1 seed Alabama on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 5 pm CT on the SEC Network.