Soccer Opens MAC Play With A Tie At Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Central Michigan soccer team and Eastern Michigan played to a 1-1 stalemate on Thursday in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams at the Eagles’ Scicluna Field.

CMU, which completed nonleague play with a 1-1 draw against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 11, is 1-5-2, 0-0-1 MAC.

CMU’s Ashley Scesniak set up freshman midfielder Lauren Walker in the 64th minute for Walker’s first Collegiate goal, which tied the game. It was Scesniak’s team-high fourth assist of the season.

EMU’s Jamie Lefebvre scored in the 27thth minute.

The Chippewas trailed, 12-6, in shots on goal and 4-3 in corner kicks. The Eagles are 1-4-3 overall.

Matilda Melin led CMU with three shots on goal while Walker, Scesniak, and Elizabeth Chlystun tallied one each.

CMU freshman Emma Shingler played the full 90 minutes in goal and made 11 saves, seven of which came in the first half.

The Chippewas are scheduled to entertain Miami (Ohio) on Sunday, Sept. 25 (1 pm) at the CMU Soccer/Lacrosse Complex. The RedHawks (4-2-2, 0-0-1) opened MAC play with a 2-2 tie with Ball State on Thursday.