Soccer Opens Home Action with 2-1 Win over USF

Next Game: Florida State 9/4/2022 | 5 p.m Sept. 04 (Sun) / 5 pm Florida State History

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The first goal of the season for Gator senior Syd Kennedy was the game winner in Florida’s home opener versus USF.

The match was played with dark clouds Looming on the horizon but only the Donald R. Dizney crowd’s Thunder Sticks clapped Thursday evening.

Thursday’s scoring:

After 60 minutes of scoreless play, the goals began.

🐊 goal! 60:28

Julianne Leskauskas scores her second goal in as many matches! 🐊⚽️ 1

USF 0 Follow:

💻📱 SEC Network + https://t.co/pondmgQZ8O

📻 @ESPNGainesville https://t.co/ImegArjmd8

📊 https://t.co/JMam1Jb5SD#GoGators | 🐊⚽️ pic.twitter.com/fW83gaT6Iz — Gators Soccer (@GatorsSoccer) September 1, 2022

A corner kick started Florida’s first goal in the 61St minute. The short corner was played in to Delaney Tauzel , who sent it to the far post. USFs’ clearance angled through the box where Julianne A widow‘ 22-yard left-footed laser scored at the far post.

The Bulls tied the match at 72:45. Rosalia Muino Gonzalez sent a lofted ball to the center of the box and Chiara Hahn’s volley hit the crossbar to fall in.

Another 🐊 goal to the far post corner! 81:31@sydkennedy_ scores – Julianne Leskauskas assist 🐊⚽️ 2

USF 1 Watch now on SEC Network + Follow:

💻📱 SEC Network + https://t.co/pondmgznKe

📻 @ESPNGainesville https://t.co/ImegAr1KOy

📊 https://t.co/JMam1JsGKb#GoGators | 🐊⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6aMM8UKJEB — Gators Soccer (@GatorsSoccer) September 2, 2022

Florida’s game winner came in the 82ndn.d minute. Leskauskas brought the ball through the middle of the Bulls half. She sent it left for senior Syd Kennedy just above the box. A couple of touches brought Kennedy into the box before she hit a left-footed Strike to the far corner

“It was a great set up from Jules (Leskauskas). She said she heard me screaming a few times through the game. I just found myself in an open spot and I was just yelling for it. She trusted me enough to play it to us,” Kennedy said. “I got past the defender and I was like, ‘please go in, please go in’ and then it went past the keeper. It was an amazing feeling.”

Did You Know?

Florida is now 22-3-3 in home openers. The Gators also opened the 2000 home campaign with South Florida (5-0 UF win).

Leskauskas closed Florida’s scoring Sunday in a 3-2 loss at Texas and started this evening scoring in the 61 St minute. Through five matches of the 2022 season, she’s already equaled her Collegiate season high goals total (2) set in 2021.

minute. Through five matches of the 2022 season, she’s already equaled her Collegiate season high goals total (2) set in 2021. Kennedy’s goal was her first since scoring at Texas A&M as a sophomore in 2020. It was her first game-winner.

Samantha Bohon starts off her Gator coaching career with a win in her home debut.

Records:

Florida: 2-3-0, 0-0-0 SEC

USF: 1-3, 0-0-0 AAC

Series Record:

Florida leads 7-2-2

What the Gators Said:

On this evening’s winning result after a pair of close losses:

“Maybe the key was we just needed to play at home. This was our first home game in five games so it was just a really nice feeling to be able to play here to have the rhythm of our space, our beautiful building and a home crowd.

“I think the way we finished this, this game was really a reflection of last week. We learned some things last week and that’s a credit to the players as they’re taking each game and they’re learning the Lessons and they’re applying them. That’s really wonderful. I give them a lot of credit because I thought they managed the last 10 minutes pretty well.” – Florida Head Coach Samantha Bohon

Tonight’s result:

“Winning is fun. I like winning a lot more than I do losing. We’ve been working so hard, and it’s been just out of our reach. So getting the win tonight just felt awesome. We just finally snatched it.” – junior Julianne Leskauskas

Playing at home:

“It’s super nice to be home. We were really excited for our home opener as it felt like a long time coming. So it was nice to hear them cheering and to have our families here.” – senior Syd Kennedy

Next Up:

Florida faces Defending NCAA Champion Florida State on Sunday.

Sunday, Sept. 4 versus No. 10 Florida State (1-0-2, 0-0 ACC)

Time/Site: 6 pm ET at Donald R. Disney Stadium

TV: SEC Network + Kyle Crooks and Matthew Stubbington with the call

Radio: ESPN 98.1 FM / 850 AM with action called by Kyle Crooks

Live Stats

Tickets: Free

Promotions:

First 250 kids get a Color Your Own Lunch Box!

First 250 at The Diz get seat cushions

UF Students: First 100 get a bucket hat!

USF (1-3, 0-0 AAC) at Florida (2-3-0, SEC 0-0-0)

Stadium: Donald R. Disney Stadium (300)

Weather: 83 degrees, Winds N at 6 mph



Goals by Period 1 2 Total USF 0 1 1 Florida 0 2 2

Scoring Summary:

Shots: USF 17, Florida 15

Saves: USF 6 (Sydney Martinez 6), Florida 3 ( Alexa Goldberg 3)

Offsides: USF 1, UF 1

Precautions:

Lucy Roberts-USF 7:48 (yellow); Haizea Arechavala Blanco-USF 12:53 (yellow); Tessa Barton -UF 56:53 (yellow); Signe Markvardsen-USF 61:49 (yellow); Chiara Hahn-USF 61:49 (yellow); Georgia Brown-USF 87:54 (yellow)

End of report