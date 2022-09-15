Soccer Opens ACC Play at Boston College

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 8 Florida State soccer team (4-0-2) is on the road this week to take on Boston College (4-1-3) on Friday, September 16 at 4 PM. Friday’s game will be broadcast on ACCNX>

Florida State is coming off a 2-0 week last week in which they earned a pair of 5-0 wins over Florida Gulf Coast and Rice. FSU has outscored their last three opponents by a combined 15-0 and is unbeaten in the last 15 games dating back to the final game of the regular season in 2021.

SERIES HISTORY VS. BOSTON COLLEGE

Friday’s meeting with Boston College will be the 22nd all-time meeting between the two programs. FSU currently leads the series 15-3-3. The series is tied 3-3-1 when the game is played at Boston College.

The last time the two teams met was last season in Tallahassee. Florida State would win 4-1. FSU would get all four of its goals before BC scored their Solo goal of the game. All four goals for the Noles came in the second half.

Three out of four of FSU’s goals came by defenders. Emily Madril got things started in the 49th minute, followed up by goals by Lauren Flynn in the 56th minute, Yujie Zhao in the 73rd minute and Ran Iwai in the 83rd minute.

Mia Justus started the game in goal and played all 90 minutes. She faced only five shots, two of which were on goal and recorded one save.

SEPTEMBER SUCCESS

The Seminoles have dominated the month of September with an all-time record of 141-56-11 (.704) in September and have won 59 of their last 71 matches played during the month of September.

The Noles are 97-20-8 (.808) in September since 2005 and have 70 shutouts.

ROAD SWEET ROAD

The Seminoles are also impressive away from the friendly confines of the Seminole Soccer Complex, posting a true road record of 48-16-10 (.716) since 2013, as well as a neutral site mark of 24-5-3 (.797 ).

FSU has lost just 16 times in its last 74 road games – including 13 one-goal matches with nine against ranked teams.

ROQUE IS DOMINANT IN GOAL

In just over two seasons as Florida State’s starting goalkeeper, Cristina Roque is a combined 29-0-8 and has started in two National Championship games.

In her career she has a 0.52 goals against average, 68 saves, a .773 save percentage and 21 shutouts

Roque is the NCAA’s active leader in Goals Against Average.

DOMINATING POSSESSION ONCE AGAIN

After possessing the ball for an average of 65.8 percent of every game last season the Noles are back at it again in 2022. FSU has averaged possessing the ball 68.2 percent of the time in 2022.

Follow Florida State soccer on Twitter (@FSUSoccer), Instagram (@nolesoccer) and like our Facebook page (Facebook.com/FSUSoccer) to keep up to date with everything about the Florida State soccer team.