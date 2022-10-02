Soccer on the Road at UNC Greensboro Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Women’s soccer team leads the Southern Conference and will put that position to the test Sunday afternoon at UNC Greensboro at the UNCG Soccer Stadium.

GAME DAY INFORMATION

TIME: 2:00 p.m

SITE: Greensboro, NC

ESPN+: https://es.pn/3M2xdaD

LIVE STATS: https://bit.ly/3SNVDa9

CHATTANOOGA vs. UNC GREENSBORO

The Spartans have not lost to Chattanooga in 19 tries. Only three, including the last meeting, were tied. One tie ended in PKs in the SoCon Tournament where UNCG would advance 4-2. The Mocs have just three wins in the series that UNCG leads 21-3-4.

LAST MEETING

Chattanooga 0, UNC Greensboro 0, 2OT; Chattanooga

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA (5-3-2, 3-0-0 SoCon)

The Mocs have won three straight, all against the Southern Conference, to take sole possession of first in the league standings. Clarissa Salinas leads the team with eight points on three goals and two assists. Caroline Richvalsky and Birna Johannsdottir each has a team-best three assists and one goal for five points, tied for second. The Mocs have won four games by one goal, including all three in SoCon play. Caroline Ekern has five wins with three shutouts. She has 20 saves and a 1.15 goals against average.

ABOUT UNC GREENSBORO (5-5-1, 1-1-0 SoCon)

The Spartans opened SoCon play with a 3-0 win at VMI then fell Friday to Samford, 2-1 at home. Maddie Gilhool leads the team with 11 points and five goals. Hannah Morton is second on the team in both with three goals and seven points. Abby Buchholz has started all 11 matches in the net and has three shutouts. She has made 36 saves and has a 1.33 goals against average.

UP NEXT

The Mocs return home to host travel partner ETSU Friday, October 7 at 5:00 pm The game will be the Mocs’ annual Pink Out game in support of breast cancer awareness. Wear your pink to show your support.

