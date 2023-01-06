Soccer on ESPN Platforms: Supercopa de España, Emirates FA Cup Round Three, LaLiga, Carabao Cup and Eredivisie Jan. 6-12
- 2022-23 Supercopa de España Semifinals: Real Madrid-Valencia on Jan. 11, and Real Betis-FC Barcelona on Jan. 12 (ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes)
- ESPN+ Soccer Weekend with All 32 Emirates FA Cup Third Round matches on ESPN+ Friday to Sunday; The FA Cup Whiparound Show is Saturday as well as
- 10 LaLiga matches on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes with No. 2 Real Madrid (Sat.) and No. 1 FC Barcelona tied at 38 points
- All Carabao Quarterfinal Matches exclusively on ESPN+: Manchester United, Manchester City, Newcastle United vs. Leicester City.
- Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AFC Ajax, No. 3 PSV exclusively on ESPN+
- Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App
SUPERCOPA DE ESPAÑA
The 2022-23 Supercopa de España semifinals and final, live from King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, begins Wednesday, Jan. 11, through Sunday, Jan. 15, across ABC and ESPN platforms.
Commentators: Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes and Reporter Rodrigo Faez (Spanish) / Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson (English)
Coverage will begin at 1:30 pm with ESPN FC pregame show.
- Semifinal II – Thurs, Jan. 12: Real Betis vs. FC Barcelona at 2 pm on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
Commentators: Fernando Palomo, Kempes and Faez (Spanish) / Palmer and Robson (English)
Coverage will begin at 1:30 pm with ESPN FC pregame show.
- Sun., Jan. 15: Supercop de España Final at 2 pm on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
Commentators: Palomo, Kempes and Faez (Spanish) / Palmer and Robson (English)
ALL 32 EMIRATES FA CUP THIRD ROUND MATCHES EXCLUSIVELY ON ESPN+
The top four English Premier League teams – No. 1 Arsenal, No. 2 Manchester City, No. 3 Newcastle and No. 4 Manchester United – compete in the FA Cup Third Round matches Friday through Monday.
ESPN+ will debut the first FA Cup whiparound show on Saturday at 10 am Much like the popular NFL RedZone, the FA Cup whiparound program will take viewers through live look-ins to every match for the best action and goals. Highlights:
Friday
- Manchester United vs. Everton at 3 pm ET | ESPN+
Saturday at 7:30 am ET on ESPN+ (all in ET)
- Crystal Palace vs. Southampton
- Forest Green Rovers vs. Birmingham City
- Gillingham vs. Leicester City
- Preston North End vs. Huddersfield Town
- Reading vs Watford
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Portsmouth
Saturday at 10 am ET on ESPN+ (all in ET)
- AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
- Blackpool vs. Nottingham Forest
- Boreham Wood v Accrington Stanley
- Chesterfield vs. West Bromwich Albion
- Fleetwood Town vs Queens Park Rangers
- Hull City vs. Fulham
- Ipswich Town vs Rotherham United
- Middlesbrough vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- Millwall vs. Sheffield United
- Shrewsbury Town vs. Sunderland
Saturday afternoon on ESPN+ (all in ET)
- Brentford vs. West Ham United at 12:30 pm
- Coventry City vs. Wrexham at 12:30 p.m
- Grimsby Town vs. Burton Albion at 12:30 pm
- Luton Town vs. Wigan Athletic at 12:30 pm
- Sheffield Wednesday vs. Newcastle United at 1 p.m
- Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers at 3 pm
Sunday on ESPN+ (all in ET)
- Bristol City vs. Swansea City at 7:30 am
- Derby County vs. Barnsley at 7:30 am
- Cardiff City vs. Leeds United at 9 am
- Hartlepool United vs. Stoke City at 9 am
- Norwich City vs. Blackburn Rovers at 9 am
- Stockport County vs. Walsall at 9 am
- Aston Villa vs. Stevenage at 11:30 am
- Manchester City vs. Chelsea at 11:30 a.m
Monday on ESPN+ (all in ET)
- Oxford United vs. Arsenal F.C at 3 p.m
ESPN FC will live stream FA Cup surround studio programming Friday-Sunday
- Friday: Dan Thomas, Alejandro Moreno, and Steve Nicol
- Saturday: Kay Murray, Craig Burley, and pitchside reporter Alexis Nunes (Coventry vs. Wrexham at 12:30 pm); Thomas, Burley, Nicol, and pitchside Analyst Nedum Onuoha (Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers at 3 pm)
- Sunday: Thomas, Burley with pitchside Reporters Nunes and Julien Laurens in Manchester (Manchester City vs. Chelsea at 11:30 am)
This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule
LEGAL
10 LaLiga matches will stream live from Friday to Monday on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes with excitement building ahead of the Derbi Vasco on Jan. 14 (No. 3 Real Sociedad vs. No. 5 Athletic Club).
Highlights (all in ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes):
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Monday
LaLiga Studio Coverage:
CARABAO CUP
Eight Clubs booked their ticket to the quarterfinals, including both Manchester Clubs No. 2 Manchester City and No. 4 Manchester United. Highlights:
Tuesday
Wednesday
EREDIVISIE
Well. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AFC Ajax, No. 3 PSV Eindhoven are back in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights include (all in ET):
○ AZ Alkmaar vs. Vitesse | 12:45 pm on ESPN+ (English)
○ PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam | 3 pm on ESPN+ (English)
○ FC Utrecht vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam | 6:15 am on ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
○ NEC Nijmegen vs. Ajax Amsterdam | 8:30 am on ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
SOCCER IS ESPN.COM
SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL
-30-
ESPN+ Contact
Christine Calcagno | [email protected]