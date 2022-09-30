SOCCER | News, Sports, Jobs

United 8, Columbiana 1

HANOVERTON — United’s girls soccer team got two goals each from Kiley Hetherington and Allison Irwin in an 8-1 win over Columbiana on Thursday.

United is 7-5 and hosts Ursuline on Thursday.

Rachael Rhodes, Natalie Shipley, Camryn Cody and Addyson Blazer had one goal each.

Grace Hall had two assists. Shipley, Camryn Cody, Irwin and Blazer had one assist each.

Katie Dees had one save for the Eagles.

United 4, Warren JFK 1

WARREN – United’s boys soccer team beat Warren JFK 4-1 on Thursday.

United, ranked 12th in Div. III in the coaches’ poll, is 11-1-2. Scoring for the Eagles were Maddox Andrea with two goals and Landon Jones and Matthew Logan with one goal each. Assists were contributed by Matthew Logan and Wyatt Medure. In goal for the Eagles, Ethan Hively recorded five saves while Seth Blake recorded a save.

United is at Champion on Tuesday.

Crestview 11, Brookfield 0

BROOKFIELD — Crestview’s boys soccer team tamed Brookfield 11-0 on Thursday.

The Rebels are 7-4-2.

Nick Novak had three goals and three assists for the winners. Quinn Bulick added two goals and an assist. Nic Jascola and Will Welch had a goal and an assist each. Peyton Mellott had a goal and two assists as did Braden Stallworth. Alex Beveridge had a goal as well.

Crestview is at Campbell Wednesday.

East Liverpool 1, Salem 1

EAST LIVERPOOL — The Salem and East Liverpool boys played to a 1-1 tie at Patterson Field on Thursday.

Ayden Wright scored East Liverpool’s goal off an Elijah Suznevich throw late in the first half to tie the game at 1-1.

Jake Smith made 16 saves in goal for the Potters.

It was the third straight tie for the Potters, who are 4-4-3 overall. They are tentatively scheduled to play at Union Local on Tuesday.

Salem 3, Marlington 1

SALEM — The Salem girls soccer team improved to 4-0 in the Eastern Buckeye Conference by downing Marlington, 3-1, on senior night Wednesday at Sebo Stadium.

Rylee Hutton scored all three goals for the Quakers. Bri Cibula provided an assist. Kaylee Carlisle had five saves in goal.

The Quakers are 10-2 on the season.

Salem also won the junior varsity match, 1-0, on a goal by Annika Murray. Paige Menough had one save in goal for her sixth shutout of the season.