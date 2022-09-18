Soccer: Newport Catholic shuts out Bishop Brossart

Newport Catholic defeated Bishop Brossart, 3-0, Saturday afternoon at Morscher Park behind a strong effort from senior goalkeeper Ryan Mullen and goals from Ryan Desmond, Owen Roeder, and Jonathan Green.

“Ryan has been awesome this year and he’s made a huge leap from last year. We told him specifically that he has to be a little bit more invested in the goal and he obviously did that today,” Thoroughbreds Head Coach Ben Williams said.

Newport Catholic junior Brayden Leger checks out the field before putting the ball in play. Photo by Jason Finnell | LINK nky

Coming off last week’s loss vs. Highlands, Williams said the team, “had to revisit some things defensively, especially our set piece defending, which we had to defend a lot from Brossart tonight. Corner kicks, fouls, that was all one set pieces, so that was the biggest thing, just getting back on track. It was great to get a shutout today.”

Thanks to NewCath’s defensive effort on Saturday afternoon, the Thoroughbreds move to 11-1-2, but Williams said there’s always more to improve upon.

“We gotta get better technically and the ball is still getting away from us at times,” he said. We gotta be a little crisper with our passes. We have to shoot more and shoot on target more. We gotta get better technically, every day.”

NewCath’s next opponent is Cincinnati McNicholas on September 21, at Morscher Park. Match time is set for 5 pm Brossart travels to Harrison Co. is Sept. 27.