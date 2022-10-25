Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison tells us about her favorite scary movies for Halloween

Soccer Mom have had a busy year, with Stellar album Sometimes, Forever and their North American tour that kicks off this weekend. Ahead of that, and in the spirit of Halloween, Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison made us a list of her favorite scary movies. No stranger to the macabre — her Alex Ross Perry directed video for “Bones” is decidedly spooky — Allison has made a list that includes zombies, vampires, psychological thrillers, and more with an emphasis on music and Gore too. Read on for the list and her commentary.

The tour, which is with Lightning Bug, stops in Minneapolis on Halloween and Sophie says costumes are encouraged. The NYC show is November 8 at Brooklyn Steel. All dates are listed below.

Pick up at Soccer Mommy’s Sometimes, Forever is limited-edition Milky clear vinyl.

SOCCER MOMMY’S FAVORITE SCARY MOVIES

Halloween

It’s a bit obvious but a classic is a classic! Not only is the movie great, but the score is amazing too.

Suspiria (1977)

Another classic that everyone should see! This is quite possibly my favorite horror movie. The visuals are so amazing and the story is cool and original.

Resident Evil

Resident Evil is a great zombie movie to watch this Halloween. All of the zombie Gore is awesome and it’s full of fun twists and turns.

Jennifer’s Body

How can you not want to see Megan Fox as a succubus? This movie has some awesome gory scenes but it also has a sense of humor and knows how to make fun of itself.

House of the Devil

House of the Devil is so so cool. There’s so much good tension and build and it all comes together perfectly in the end – it’s a great watch for Halloween.

Let The Right One In

This is one I just saw for the first time recently! If you like vampire movies like me, you’ll probably love it. Again, it has some cool Bloody elements, but I think the story is also really interesting and beautiful.

The Thing

Another John Carpenter film for you! Antarctic researchers discover some kind of parasite beneath the ice. It’s filled with paranoia and cool science fiction-y gore.

You can catch Soccer Mommy on their upcoming tour, which hits NYC on November 8 at Brooklyn Steel with Helena Deland. All dates below.

