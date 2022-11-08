Soccer Mommy Shredded at Baby’s All Right (review, setlist, video)

Baby’s All Right buzzed with anticipatory energy on Monday night (11/7) as the packed house waited for Soccer Mom to take the stage. Hotline TNT, the project of Weed’s Will Anderson, opened the late-night show, filling the room with shoegaze fuzz and indie rock noise. Their long, hazy transitions set the tone for a grunge-heavy night.

Sophie Allison and company took the stage later, at first fully backlit and finally Illuminated Midway through. After her first couple songs, she quipped, “You guys just love music here in New York, you just, like, love art more than other cities.” The small-room set was fully charged, though; the band and the set managed to showcase all of the sounds that shape Soccer Mommy’s dark indie, from Moody ’00s alt-pop to grunge to a mild twang of country–all bolstered by Sophie’s Confessional vocals. Onstage were three guitars, keys, bass, and drums, all of which dipped into fuzzy distortion and atmospheric noise from song to song and in between.

“Darkness Forever,” one of many standouts from her Stellar 2022 album Sometimes, Foreverwas particularly spooky, alongside “lucy” off of 2020’s Color Theory (she released alternate “Darkness Forever – Sophie’s version” last week before Halloween, but played the original on Monday night). “Shotgun” and “circle the drain,” back-to-back early in the set, saw the band at their most pop-oriented. Later on, the band left Sophie Solo onstage for “3 AM At A Party,” which she called “a really old song,” adding, “I haven’t played it in a really long time.” It was one of the most intimate moments of the otherwise rollicking show.

Following an extended jam to “yellow is the color of her eyes,” in which Sophie Shredded her hardest, she said, “This is where we usually go offstage and then we play an encore, but we’re just gonna play the songs. .. two more and then we’re all going home!” The band Shredded some more, and closed the night with Enduring hit “Your Dog.” The final Moments had the crowd rapt, singing along and feeling the mutual Haze of Midnight on a Monday.

Check out the setlist and fan-shot photos and video below. Soccer Mommy’s tour continues through the end of the year, including a show at Webster Hall on Wednesday (11/9) with Helena Deland. All dates below. Read about Sophie Allison’s favorite Halloween movies and some of her best covers, and pick up Soccer Mommy vinyl in the BV store, including our exclusive pressing of Sometimes, Forever on Milky clear vinyl, limited to 1000 copies.

Setlist: Soccer Mommy at Baby’s All Right, 11/7/2022

Bones

With U

Circle the drain

Shotgun

crawling in my skin

Unholy Affliction

Darkness Forever

Lucy

Feel It All The Time

3 AM At A Party (Solo)

newdemo

yellow is the color of her eyes

Don’t Ask Me

Your Dog

Soccer Mommy — 2022 Live Dates

11/09/22 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^

11/10/22 – Middletown, CT @ Harbor Park

11/11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

11/12/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

11/13/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

11/14/22 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^

11/16/22 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theater ^

11/17/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven Stage ^

11/18/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

11/19/22 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

11/30/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant #

12/02/22 – Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s #

12/03/22 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater #

12/04/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

12/06/22 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater #

12/07/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore #

12/08/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom #

12/10/22 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

12/11/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

12/13/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

12/14/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

12/15/22 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace #

12/16/22 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s East #

12/17/22 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #

^ with support from Helena Deland

# with support from TOPS