Soccer Meets Soccer With San Diego Loyal Jersey Bundle | Rocket League®

SD Loyal. Always Loyal. Always San Diego.

Earlier this year, Rocket League teamed up with San Diego Loyal Soccer Club as the front-of-kit Sponsor for the team’s 2022 USL Championship season. Now, the collab continues with the in-game SD Loyal’s Always Loyal Bundlefeaturing Decals based on the team’s IRL Rocket League jerseys.

Storm the Arena with SD Loyal from October 5 to 11!

Kit Talk

With a custom design based on San Diego’s diverse topography, the San Diego Loyal (Home) Decal comes in a brilliant Torrey Green in Honor of San Diego’s indigenous Torrey pine trees. The San Diego Loyal (Away) version opts for a subtle tribute to the city’s streets, perfect for anyone craving a clean white design. The San Diego Loyal (Special Edition) Decal takes it back to the classic Rocket League colors—orange and blue.

Inspired by San Diego’s Mexican/Mexican American roots, the design for the San Diego Loyal (Siempre Leal) Decal is inspired by traditional Talavera Mexican tiles. SD Loyal’s jersey designs come from Mexican sports apparel brand Charly Futbol, ​​who snagged another spot in the Bundle with Cleated Charlie Wheels.

SD Loyal’s Always Loyal Bundle (500 Credits)

San Diego Loyal (Home) Octane Decal

San Diego Loyal (Away) Octane Decal

San Diego Loyal (Special Edition) Octane Decal

San Diego Loyal (Siempre Leal) Octane Decal

Charlie Wheels

San Diego Loyal Player Banner

Vocal Local Player Title

SD Loyal vs. New Mexico United

This one’s for all San Diegans! On Sunday, October 9 at 3:00 pm for Fan Appreciation Day, SD Loyal will face off against New Mexico United for their final regular season home match. This epic contest will take place at Torero Stadium in San Diego and includes the words that excite sports fans around the globe: T-Shirt Giveaway. That’s right—attendees will receive a limited-edition Rocket League x SD Loyal shirt!

A special edition SD Loyal x Rocket League kit will also make its debut that day on-field as SD Loyal Players will wear the brand new kits, featuring an explosive orange and blue design matching the in-game San Diego Loyal (Special Edition) Decal. The special edition jersey will also be available for sale online at TheShop.SDLoyal.com and in-stadium at the game.

Get the ball rolling with SD Loyal from October 5 to 11!

Editor’s Note 10/5/2022: If you purchased the Bundle but did not receive the “Vocal Local” Player Title, please reset your game, and the Player Title will be granted to your account.

