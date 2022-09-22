Soccer Man United not expecting to be as busy in future transfer windows

Soccer Football – Premier League – Manchester United v West Ham United – Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain – January 22, 2022 General view of the corner flag inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) – Manchester United (MANU.N) did more business in the summer transfer window than they anticipated and fans should not expect such a high level of activity for a while, the club’s football director said on Thursday.

United recruited Antony, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia as they sought to bolster their playing squad under new manager Erik ten Hag.

“Overall we are ahead of schedule in our recruitment plans as envisaged at the start of the summer and we do not anticipate the same level of activity in future windows,” Football Director John Murtough told a call to discuss the club’s financial performance. read more

Register now for FREE Unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Murtough also praised the initial impact made by Ten Hag, the former Ajax Amsterdam manager, having led the recruitment process.

“We have already seen during his first four months in charge an increased unity, focus and drive that bodes well for the future,” he said.

United have won their last four Premier League games after starting out with two defeats under Ten Hag.

Register now for FREE Unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Keith Weir and Yadarisa Shabong, writing by Keith Weir

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.