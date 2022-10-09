Soccer Loses 3-2 at Missouri

Next Game: at Kentucky 10/16/2022 | 1 p.m ESPNU October 16 (Sun) / 1 p.m at Kentucky History

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Florida scored a pair of second half goals in Sunday’s road action at Missouri but couldn’t find a late equalizer. Missouri took the 3-2 win Sunday afternoon at the Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium.

It was Florida’s ninth match of the last 11 outings decided by a single goal.

Sunday’s scoring:

The Tigers scored just a tick over two minutes into the match. Hannah Boughton’s deep through ball was well timed to find Elena Zuchowski making a back post run. Zuchowski scored her first Collegiate goal from four yards at 2:01.

Missouri took a 2-0 lead into halftime. Kylee Simmons scored in the 29thth minute on a right-footed shot from the middle of the box off another Boughton assist.

Florida cut the lead to a single goal at 53:31 when Tessa Barton’s near post header scored off a Delaney Tauzel corner kick. That goal ended UF’s 434-minute scoreless stretch.

The Tigers were awarded a penalty kick in the 66thth minute. Milena Fischer successfully converted MU’s first penalty kick of the season to push the lead out to 3-1.

A Strike by senior Syd Kennedy brought the Gators within one in the 84th minute. From Midway in the MU box, Maddy Pirrello spied Kennedy making a run down the left side of the box. Her pass found Kennedy for a 14-yard left-footed Strike to the far corner.

It was the second goal of the season for both of UF’s scorers Sunday, tying them with Alivia Gonzalez and Julianne Leskauskas for UF’s season goals lead.

Florida outshot the Tigers 12-6.

Records:

Florida: 2-11, 0-6 SEC

Missouri: 5-6-2, 2-3-1 SEC

Series Record:

Florida leads 8-6-2

Next Up:

Florida continues road action versus SEC Eastern Division rivals next Sunday at Kentucky. The Wildcats lost 1-0 at South Carolina today.

Sunday, Oct. 16 at Kentucky (7-7, 0-6 SEC)

Time/Site: 1 pm at Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex (3,368)

TV: ESPNU

Tickets: Free

Florida (2-11-0, SEC 0-6) at Missouri (5-6-2, 2-3-1 SEC)

Stadium: Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium (665)

Weather: 72 degrees, clear, Winds WSW 11 mph

Goals by Period 1 2 Total Florida 0 2 2 Missouri 2 1 3

Scoring Summary:

Shots: Florida 12, Missouri 6

Saves: Florida 1 ( Alexa Goldberg 3), Missouri 2 (Bella Hollenbach 2)

Offsides: UF 2; MU 1

Cautions: Kylee Simmons-MU 73:14 (yellow)