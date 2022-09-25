Soccer Loses 3-0 to Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida soccer lost 3-0 to Georgia Sunday afternoon at the Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

Sunday’s scoring:

After a scoreless opening half, the Bulldogs hit three goals in a 10-minute span. Georgia took the lead in the 59thth minute when Joyelle Washington headed in the deep cross from Mallie McKenzie.

Another deep cross, this time from Madison Haugen, was headed in by Taylor Rish in the 63rd minute.

Haugen got another assist on the Bulldogs’ third goal, again off a deep cross on the opposite side of the box. Rebecca Womer’s sliding right foot placed the ball in low at center in the 68th minute.

It was Georgia’s first win ever in the 16 meetings between the two programs in Gainesville. The two teams first meeting in Gainesville was a scoreless tie in 1995.



Coach Samantha Bohon Said:

On today’s performance:

“I don’t think we did a great job of rising to the opportunity. And we’ve got to figure out why because in a lot of other games they have, so did they not understand what their task was? Did we not communicate clearly what their role was? That starts with us and the staff and what we can do better.

“It could have been Worse honestly, Lex [ Alexa Goldberg ] and the backline worked really, really hard. They did some good things, but we’ve got to be better. No lineup, no formation, no roster size, all that stuff. We’re not making excuses here. We’re taking this one and owning it.” – Florida Soccer Coach Samantha Bohon

Records:

Florida: 2-8-0, 0-3 SEC

Georgia: 8-3, 2-1 SEC

Series Record:

Florida leads 30-5-3

Next Up:

Florida’s only match of next weekend is Friday at No. 8 South Carolina. The Gamecocks lost 1-0 to No. 20 Arkansas earlier today.

Friday, Sept. 30 at No. 8 South Carolina (6-2-3, 1-2 SEC)

Time/Site: 7 pm ET at Eugene E. Stone III Stadium (5,700)

TV: SEC Network +

Live Stats

Tickets: $5 (adults) $3 (children)

Georgia (8-3, 2-1 SEC) at Florida (2-8-0, SEC 0-3)

Stadium: Donald R. Disney Stadium (330)

Weather: 84 degrees, clear, Winds ENE 4 mph



Goals by Period 1 2 Total Georgia 0 3 3 Florida 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

Well. Time Team Goal Scorer Asst 1. 58:40 UGA Joyelle Washington Mallie McKenzie 2. 62:19 UGA Taylor Rish Madison Haugen 3. 67:30 UGA Rebecca Womer Haugen

Shots: Georgia 19, Florida 4

Saves: Georgia 0 (Liz Beardsley 0), Florida 6 ( Alexa Goldberg 6)

Offsides: UGA 2, UF 5

Cautions: none