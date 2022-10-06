Soccer Looks to Rebound at Utah, Colorado

Oregon begins a three-match road trip by visiting Utah on Thursday (5:30 pm, Pac-12 Network) and Colorado on Sunday (12 pm, Pac-12 Live Stream).

KEY STORYLINES

• Despite dropping two matches last week (to No. 1 UCLA and now No. 8 USC), Oregon moved up to No. 35 in the latest RPI.

• The Ducks come into the weekend having two players who now own a share of a couple of significant UO career records. Zoe Hasenauer is tied for first in career assists with 18 and GK Leah Freeman is tied for first in UO career shutouts with 17.

• Zoe Hasenauer is also on pace to tie the school record for career starts this weekend. She comes into the Utah match with 82, two behind the UO career record-holder Chardonnay Curran (84, 2017-21). Hasenauer has played in 84 consecutive matches and ranks among the UO career top 10 in eight different categories.

• Oregon’s 12-match streak of scoring at least one goal in a game came to an end Sunday against USC. It was the third-longest scoring streak in program history.

• After missing the first eight matches of 2022, starters Croix Soto and Kess Elmore have returned to the pitch. Both played Sept. 23 against Washington. Elmore had the Ducks’ second goal in that game and made her first start of the season Sunday against USC. Soto, an all-Pac-12 defender, has seen her action at forward as she reacclimates herself to playing longer minutes.

• Making plays for your teammates. Nine different Ducks have accounted for Oregon’s 14 assists this season, Beyond that, eight of those assists have come from freshmen. Trinity Morales , Ajanae Respass and Livvy Moore each have two, while Ainsley Fink and Caitlyn McCulloch each have one.

• Both #ProDucks in the NWSL – Marissa Everett (Portland) and Chardonnay Curran (KC) have advanced to the 2022 playoffs.